Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o background knowledge is required. Completing the first course in this Specialization, Careers in Sustainability, is recommended.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Communication
  • Professional Development
  • Problem Solving
  • Sustainability
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
Introduction to sustainability challenges

Planetary challenges

Week
2
Week 2
What are sustainability indicators?

Week
3
Week 3
Common sustainability challenges faced by businesses

Week
4
Week 4
What is waste stream management?

