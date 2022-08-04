This course builds on the foundational knowledge gained in the first course in the series. Learners will continue to shape their understanding of global problems like climate change while developing their skills in using sustainability indicators, managing waste streams, addressing challenges, and providing green building recommendations. Mixed modalities continue to be used to provide text, video, interactive activities, and peer reviews so all learners can add to their knowledge around sustainability issues. Content overviews and instructional lecture videos produced with ASU School of Sustainability professors are the cornerstones of the content presented in this course.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to sustainability challenges
Planetary challenges
What are sustainability indicators?
Common sustainability challenges faced by businesses
What is waste stream management?
