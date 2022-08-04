About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o background knowledge is required. Completing the first two courses in this Specialization is recommended.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Sustainable Business
  • Communication
  • Sustainability
  • Project Planning
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o background knowledge is required. Completing the first two courses in this Specialization is recommended.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
26 minutes to complete

Introduction to skills and competencies

26 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

What is the process of developing a sustainability project goal?

2 hours to complete
1 reading
Week
3
Week 3
25 minutes to complete

What are sustainability implementation plans?

25 minutes to complete
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

How to create a sustainability policy

2 hours to complete

About the Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals Specialization

Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder