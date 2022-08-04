About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o background knowledge is required.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Spreadsheet
  • Data Analysis
  • Sustainability
  • Presentation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o background knowledge is required.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
26 minutes to complete

Introduction to careers in sustainability

26 minutes to complete
2 readings
1 hour to complete

Introduction to sustainability

1 hour to complete
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

What does a sustainability analyst do?

2 hours to complete
1 reading
1 hour to complete

What software, tools and resources should an analyst be familiar with?

1 hour to complete
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

How to find trends in data

3 hours to complete
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

What is Lifecycle Evaluation?

2 hours to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete

What roles could analysts play in an organization’s marketing and PR activities?

2 hours to complete

About the Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals Specialization

Sustainability Analyst Fundamentals

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder