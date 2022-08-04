This course is an introduction to careers in sustainability, focusing primarily on the role of a sustainability analyst at public and private organizations. Through a mix of video, print, peer review, and interactive content, learners will be able to explain sustainability and the specifics of a sustainability analyst’s job within an organization.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to careers in sustainability
Introduction to sustainability
What does a sustainability analyst do?
What software, tools and resources should an analyst be familiar with?
How to find trends in data
What is Lifecycle Evaluation?
What roles could analysts play in an organization’s marketing and PR activities?
