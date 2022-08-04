Learner Reviews & Feedback for Foundational Sustainability Skills & Competencies by Arizona State University
About the Course
The third course in this specialization takes the skills and knowledge learners have gained in the previous two courses and develops them into concrete skills that will serve the learner when they enter the field as a sustainability analyst. These skills include developing sustainability goals and initiatives, reporting and planning, maintaining document accuracy, and identifying partners for sustainability initiatives. This course focuses on the real-world application of all the skills the learners have gained in the previous two courses, using video, text, interactive, and peer-reviewed content and activities to support continued growth and learning.
In this course, the topical knowledge presented is directly related to the practical skills learners will demonstrate since the content presented is about tasks crucial to a successful sustainability analyst. Interactive learning objects and peer-reviewed submissions provide opportunities for hands-on learning and collaboration with fellow learners. Knowledge checks ensure that learners clearly understand the skills and competencies needed in the field of sustainability. At the same time, the hands-on activities provide them with opportunities to practice those skills and competencies.
Because this course is intended to be the final learning experience in the sequence, it supports learners as they prepare to enter the job market and seek sustainability roles. By presenting opportunities to practice developing reports, setting goals, and evaluating potential external partners, learners will be able to speak to those tasks in job interviews and complete the tasks successfully when they are hired into a role. The focus on practical application in this course supports learners’ confidence and development toward the position they seek....