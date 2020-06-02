Learn about the best environmental technologies for a sustainable development and how they are managed in various settings around the world. This course gives you an opportunity to learn about global trends that influence our environment and the living conditions and how different management systems and approaches that are used around the world to manage the environment. This includes current environmental technologies built for the environment and technologies for sustainable soil management, groundwater protection methods and integrated Water resources management.
Global Environmental ManagementTechnical University of Denmark (DTU)
Skills you will gain
- Urban Planning
- Water Resource Development
- Natural Resources
- Green Technology
Technical University of Denmark (DTU)
DTU focuses on research in technical and natural sciences that contributes to the development of society. As an industrially orientated university, our goal is to supply high-level international research based on combining theory with constructing models and empirical methods.
WEEK/MODULE 1: Global Trends
In the first week we will set the stage for the next weeks. This week presents some of the global trends that influence our environment and the living conditions. We will in particular look at Sustainable development, demography, various aspects of urbanization, climate change and environmental Health. In addition to the videos produced for this course, see also the IPCC AR5 Synthesis Report as this is also part of the exam.
WEEK/MODULE 2: Environmental Management
This week we look into different management systems and approaches that are used around the world. Management styles and systems are implemented depending on various factors like culture, history and physical layout of the country. We will see it from general introductions and look at three case presentations.
WEEK/MODULE 3: Utility Management
This week we look in how the various utilities manage the environment. We will e.g. look at how the general water supply, waste water systems and solid waste are managed and how other pollution sources are regulated.
WEEK/MODULE 4: Technologies for the Built Environment
In week 4 we look at some of the current environmental technologies that are particularly effective in carrying out their purpose and in an environmental friendly way. We look at how we choose among different technologies and study storm water technologies, urban water supply and solid waste handling.
This particulate Course is perfectly design to describe the global environmental issue and different techniques by which different National Government handle the Environmental Management.
Was an adventurous journey with global environment .. Skills gaining opportunity of real world situation... It will contribute a remarkable way on my professional journey...
This is one of the best available courses online on the subject matter. Author should cover more case studies from developing nations as environmet has more challenging conditions there. Thanks
I gained insightful information about Environmental Conditions and the Applications of Science and Technology to various Environmental Conditions in various countries throughout the world.
