This course will cover the agricultural and urban water quality issues in Florida, their bases, land and nutrient management strategies, and the science and policy behind the best management practices (BMPs). Students will learn to evaluate BMP research and analyze its role in determining practices and policies that protect water quality.
Introduction to Sustainable Agricultural Land Management
In week 1, we will introduce you to the instructor and give you and overview of the course and project.
Water Quality Issues and Regulations
In week 2, we will take a look at the big picture and some interesting examples, discuss the value of agriculture, and cover the im
TMDLs & Nutrients
In week 3, we will discuss TMDLs and agriculture, agricultural soils, and the first part of nutrient fates.
Best Management Practices
For week 4, we will dig deeper into nutrient fates and talk about nutrient mass balance.
It gives a good idea about sustainable farming methods and also about scientific farming techniques.
Excellent Course for getting professional knowledge on Agricultural land management in a scientific way.
i learned more from this course and hope it will be beneficial to improve my Resume and help me to get a job .
This course is amazing and fascinating. It totally broadens my knowledge and provides new insight. Thank you very much, Mr. George J. Hochmuth and Coursera.
