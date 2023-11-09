University of Florida
Agroforestry III: Principles of Plant and Soil Management
University of Florida

Agroforestry III: Principles of Plant and Soil Management

This course is part of Agroforestry Specialization

Taught in English

Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator

Instructor: Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

2 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Agroforestry III: Principles of Plant and Soil Management, a detailed review of fundamental principles and best practices for successful agroforestry projects. This interdisciplinary module, presented by leading experts in the field, is the third in the five-module course covering the various aspects of agroforestry including the global distribution of the practices, their underlying principles, and major scientific advances during the past nearly five decades. Students will gain extensive knowledge and skills related to agroforestry systems, best practices and scientific management that can be useful in promoting their professional development and sharpening their land management skills.

Fundamental principles for the management of agroforestry tree and crop species based on underlying eco-physiological mechanisms that impact productivity.

Proper soil management based on understanding the nature and property of soils is critical to the success of any land-use system.

Instructor

Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator
University of Florida
5 Courses

Offered by

University of Florida

