Welcome to Agroforestry II: Major Systems of the World
A focused exploration of agroforestry practices from around the world. This is the second module of the five-module course covering the various aspects of agroforestry including the global distribution of the practices, their underlying principles, and major scientific advances during the past nearly five decades, presented by leading experts in the field. Students will gain extensive knowledge and skills related to agroforestry systems, best practices and scientific management that can be useful in promoting their professional development and sharpening their land management skills.