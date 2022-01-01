Free
In short, land management is a subject dedicated to managing and maintaining land. It aims to support the productivity and health of the land—public and private lands alike. Land management is dedicated to the responsible use of natural resources, which helps keep the land healthier while also preserving ecological diversity and protecting the environment. When you study land management, you'll gain the skills needed to carry out a variety of tasks, including creating strategies for managing soil nutrients, addressing water quality issues, and learning how to identify and manage weeds and invasive species.
By better understanding the principles of land management, you can better care for the land—whether it's your own or public land. Expanding your knowledge about the dynamic relationships that take place positions you as a leader in the field, making you more capable of harnessing the power of nature to maintain land quality. When you're looking to expand your knowledge about caring for and maintaining the quality of land, whether it's your own or public land, learning about land management gives you a solid foundation to build on. Additionally, you'll be prepared for a career with much of your time spent outdoors, typically working alongside others to get more from the land, preserve wildlife, and enhance accessibility.
Careers in land management are varied depending on your focus, but farmers, gardeners, and agricultural professionals all benefit from learning about land management. You can also use your skills and knowledge base to create a career as a consultant, working alongside clients, which can range from farmers looking to maximize their use of the land to national organizations aiming to protect and preserve public parks and conservation areas. Best of all, this area of study prepares you for careers that spend ample time outdoors, making it ideal for anyone with a passion for the environment and a desire for a career outside of the traditional place.
Online courses on Coursera empower you to build your knowledge base to either begin your career in land management or take it to the next level. We have options to suit your skillset, whether you're just starting out or looking to gain advanced skills. You'll get firsthand experience in topics of your choice, which range from sustainable agricultural land management to landscape restoration business approaches. You get access to courses taught by some of the best instructors in the field from around the world, all while learning at your own pace. In addition to video lectures and community discussions, you'll also complete assignments that are both automatically graded and reviewed by your peers to help you meet your goals in achieving the career you want in land management.