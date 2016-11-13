About this Course

165,945 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

23%

started a new career after completing these courses

30%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Construction Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Construction Management
  • Work Breakdown Structure
  • Project Planning

Learner Career Outcomes

23%

started a new career after completing these courses

30%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Construction Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up94%(15,651 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings
3 hours to complete

Construction Industry Overview

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 109 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Project Delivery

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 120 min)
2 hours to complete

Lean Project Delivery

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Sustainability in the Construction Industry

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min)
1 hour to complete

Environment, Health and Safety of Construction Processes

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Building Information Modeling and Technology Trends in Construction

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 114 min)
2 hours to complete

International View of Construction Projects

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 69 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CONSTRUCTION PROJECT MANAGEMENT

View all reviews

About the Construction Management Specialization

Construction Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder