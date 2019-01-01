Dr. Ibrahim Odeh is currently a faculty at the school of engineering and the director of research and founder of the Global Leaders in Construction Management (GLCM) initiative at Columbia University. The main contribution of Odeh's work is focused on assisting top leading construction firms with strategic management tasks in areas related to: strategy and business development; infrastructure and construction market analysis; and market entry strategy. He worked on several consulting projects and market studies with leading firms such as Skanska, AECOM, Turner, Dentons, and STV. He is also an advisory committee member and a working group lead at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on a multi-year project that is focused on studying "The Future of Construction". Moreover, Dr. Odeh also teaches several courses in the area of construction engineering and management (CEM) where he also one of the faculties at the department who direct and run the CEM program at the department of Civil Engineering and Engineering Mechanics for both the on-campus and on-line tracks. Classes he teaches are focused on: Entrepreneurship for Civil Engineering & Construction; Managing Engineering and Construction Processes; and Principles of Construction Techniques. Dr. Odeh also advises on academic programs and course curriculum development. Finally, he received several recognition and awards including the last nomination he got on the 2016 Presidential Award for Outstanding Teaching; a finalist 11 from among 700 nominations and 5,000 faculty members! Dr. Odeh received his Ph.D. in Civil Engineering with a focus on Construction Management from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He also holds an MBA degree with an emphasis on Finance from Minnesota, USA. He serves as a member of several advisory boards and committees such as: the World Economic Forum; CG/LA Infrastructure; Smart City Works; Columbia University Middle East Research Center; AECOM Academy; and C3 Summit.