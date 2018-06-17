About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Construction Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Cash Flow
  • Cost
  • Cost Control
  • Cost Estimate
Offered by

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Construction Cost Estimating and Cost Control Overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Understanding Design in the Construction Industry

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 12 min)
1 hour to complete

Introduction to the Types of Cost Estimates

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)
3 hours to complete

Quantity Take-Off and Measurement

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 116 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Pricing

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 58 min)
1 hour to complete

Building the Estimate

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min)
1 hour to complete

Procurement

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min)
1 hour to complete

Post Contract and Cost Estimation within a Project

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Construction Cost Control Methods

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 20 min)
2 hours to complete

Earned Value Method (EVM)

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 57 min)
1 hour to complete

Close Out Period

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 19 min)
1 hour to complete

Cost Estimation in Practice

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Project Cash Flow

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 107 min)
1 hour to complete

Technology Trends in Cost Estimating and Cost Control

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 65 min)

Construction Management

