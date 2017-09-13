About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Engineering Project Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Schedule
  • Project Management
  • Earned Value Management (EVMT)
  • Planning
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 8 readings
4 hours to complete

Project Scope Management

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Project Schedule Management

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 18 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Project Time Management

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Cost Estimation

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes

