Scope, time, and cost management are at the heart of successful project management. This course will give you the tools to develop a project scope, schedule and budget and then status them to predict project performance. Throughout the course, you will learn about change management and techniques to implement it.
Skills you will gain
- Schedule
- Project Management
- Earned Value Management (EVMT)
- Planning
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
Project Scope Management
Project Schedule Management
Project Time Management
Cost Estimation
Very good course, super practical which helps a lot understand the subject and how to apply techniques and methodologies. I totally recommend.
I found this course very helpful, especially for beginners. The course provides all the necessary information that is required to be understood in a simple way.
Very good for beginners to learn the project management. Not only this course other two causes are very important .
Master strategies and tools to more effectively and successfully manage projects.
