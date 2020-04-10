Many Project Managers focus only on the scope, schedule and budget. However, a successful project requires that you manage risk, control the quality of the deliverables, engage and manage people and procure goods and services. This course will focus on these key support functions that make the difference between a highly successful project and an average one. During the course, you will prepare a Qualitative Risk Analysis and Evaluate the Cost of Quality for a provided Case Study.
This course is part of the Engineering Project Management Specialization
- Project Management
- Procurement
- Risk Management Plan
- Project Risk Management
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Module 1- Project Risk Management
Module 2- Quality Assurance Plan
Module 3- Human Resources Management
Module 4- Project Procurement Management
This is an active and very interacting project management course for engineers. Equipped with the latest and contemporary topics. I am glad to have taken the course.
This course provides great information and sets you up with the basic tools for project management. Not a big fan of the peer-reviewed assignments though. Still a good class to get your feet wet.
Great, help can launch more course, such as New Product Development Professional course
The course is well designed in parts to cover every concepts, also the professors have taught it in a very simplified manner. I enjoyed alot learning from the course. Great Experience :)
