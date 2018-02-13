Chevron Left
About the Course

Many Project Managers focus only on the scope, schedule and budget. However, a successful project requires that you manage risk, control the quality of the deliverables, engage and manage people and procure goods and services. This course will focus on these key support functions that make the difference between a highly successful project and an average one. During the course, you will prepare a Qualitative Risk Analysis and Evaluate the Cost of Quality for a provided Case Study. By the end of this course you will be able to: • Identify positive and negative risks • Develop risk strategies • Perform a qualitative risk analysis • Identify cost contingencies and reserves • Develop a quality plan • Identify quality standards • Utilize cause and effect tools • Create a prioritization matrix • Develop a team management plan that includes team development, identifying team members and clarifies roles and responsibilities • Develop a procurement plan that includes contracts and incentives All of this will position you to understand the more intangible aspects of project management to drive better overall performance. Rice Center for Engineering Leadership is a Registered Education Provider through the Project Management Institute (PMI)®. Learners who complete this course on the Certificate track will be awarded 12 hours of Profession Development Units. These are recognized by PMI for continuing education or can be applied toward the 35 hours of education required for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification. *PMI and PMP are registered marks of the Project Management Institute, Inc....

AS

Jun 20, 2020

The course is well designed in parts to cover every concepts, also the professors have taught it in a very simplified manner. I enjoyed alot learning from the course. Great Experience :)

MM

Jun 1, 2020

This is an active and very interacting project management course for engineers. Equipped with the latest and contemporary topics. I am glad to have taken the course.

By Ratemo, K

Feb 12, 2018

Very good course material . Its practical and I learnt a lot on how to manage risk , quality , teams and procurement in an in-depth understanding. than

By Tino B

Dec 18, 2017

In addition to being a great First Step towards the PMP Certification, Rice University Engineering Project Management Specialization is thorough, detailed, with valuable information from experienced PM's from Rice Center for Engineering Leadership Director Kaz Karwowski and Lecturer Tom Phalen.

A wealth and breath of valuable information from instructors and participants through the Forum space. Content and studying material as well as all assignments from Case Study are very well thought-out and progressive in complexity; instrumental for learning PM concepts.

I found this course to be in line of what I wanted to learn in Project Management.

Tino Bernal Janna

Orlando, FL USA

Dec 2017

By Amritpal S

Jun 21, 2020

The course is well designed in parts to cover every concepts, also the professors have taught it in a very simplified manner. I enjoyed alot learning from the course. Great Experience :)

By WESLEY T

Jan 15, 2018

Great Course!

The content is up to date with market practices.

Professors know profession's day-to-day and bring greats insights for career.

By vr m

Feb 11, 2018

The course provides a practical environment for

practicing the PM skills/tools required in a real world scenario. The Wilmont's Drone Tech case used as a case study comprehensively tests the understanding of the students. Where i would like Rice University to assist the students is in providing a larger pool of questions that could help in clearing the PMP exam. I am extremely grateful to both the instructors for making this course lucid and self contained. The handbook provided is very good. regards to the team. Thank you.

By Dayra J P O

Sep 1, 2020

Full recommended!. This is an excellent course of high level to improve your management skills. Thanks very much to the instructors to share your knowledge and background with the world.

Sincerely Dayra Pérez O.

By Musa M

Jun 2, 2020

This is an active and very interacting project management course for engineers. Equipped with the latest and contemporary topics. I am glad to have taken the course.

By Erick O

May 8, 2020

It was a great experience for me to gain more project management skills from Rice University, Eng Tom and Kaz,,thank you so much.

I'm a Kenyan, I first heard Rice University when they delivered some Generators in my country, from there I cherished it,and of great enthusiasm, I'm happy to have gain some experience on Engineering management

By sreekar

Apr 7, 2021

This course is put together haphazardly. The examples are extension of previous course that was much better and well organized.

Its also clear from reduced number of project assignments , lack of clarity on COQ assignment, lack of good examples . The discussion forums are a joke with virtually no moderation whatever. There is a clear chase after grades, finding shortcuts and no interest in discussion.

By STEFANO P C

Aug 20, 2020

Excelent course and way to close the specialization. Gave us the basics of how to get a team together and a lot of information about how to manage it and make the team perform its best. The risk management section was also very helpful. When doing a project, it's not enough to think about the best and worst case scenario. It is important to know what risks are on the horizon and how to tackle them. Lastly the procurement section gave really important information. For me, it was the contracts video which explains different contracts and where we can apply them. This can help manage the procurement of services and products better for the organizaiton.

Overall, great course (and specialization) all the peer-review projects were fantastic to simulate a hands on approach using what we learned.

By Reinhold J A

Dec 14, 2020

This is one of the best MOOCs I enrolled in where I was able to apply what I have learned by having peer-graded assignments based on a case study. On top of that, the design of the course is user-friendly. The instructors are well-versed and knowledgeable in the field of project management. Kudos to the team behind this course and to Rice University as well! Keep up the excellent work of making MOOC like this.

By Jesús P

Jul 28, 2020

I believe that this course (and the other courses in this specialization) are very good to build the baseline knowledge needed to start a project, and doing a good management of it. In general, all of the aspects described are very common in the real world, and I feel like some of the current knowledge that I have has been intensify thanks to this course. Very nice.

By Jad A

Dec 23, 2020

Personally, as an architect who had zero knowledge of project management, this online course taught me so much although this is completely different than my type of work since I'm a designer. I loved the instructors and more importantly, the graphs and visual notes that made it easier and faster to understand the materials of this course.

By Fazla Z A

Aug 28, 2020

Very good course material . Its practical and I learnt a lot on how to manage risk , quality , teams and procurement in an in-depth understanding. The course is well designed in parts to cover every concepts, also the professors have taught it in a very simplified manner. I enjoyed alot learning from the course. Great Experience.

By Febin R

Aug 11, 2020

Great Course! Being an engineering graduate now I am confident that I can handle projects.. learned some skills such as making hierarchical charts in excel...The cost part (in the 2nd Course) was a bit boring for me..Overall the project was awesome and I would recommend you all.

Note: Pls do the assignments sincerely..

By Surya H

May 25, 2020

It's really a nice course which covers a wide topic on project management in a simple manner so that everyone can understand. The best part was the assignments as it gives us hands on experience and can be used as reference for future works. Thanks to both the instructors for making this. 😊

By Hans K Z A

Oct 18, 2020

Felicito a todos los miembros del Engineering Project Management y les agradezco a Coursera, RICE, MINEDUC y FUNSEPA por la oportunidad brindada en este y en todos los cursos que nos ayudaron a completar. Reciban muchas Bendiciones y nos vemos hasta la próxima!!

By Muhammad S K

Sep 30, 2020

Best course ever, learnt a lot of essential concepts which can be used practically .I would personally recommend this course to those who would like to opt for career in Project Management or Engineering Project Management

By Vinod B

Jun 1, 2020

Course is good. However, certificate issued is mentioned as '...online non-credit course...' which create confusion. Such words should not be included in certificate, rather such info (credit, non-credit etc.) should be on back-end. Just issue simple certificate that online course including assignments and exam is successfully completed by Mr. X which is offered by RICE University USA on Coursera. It does not make any sense to write that the course is credit, non-credit etc. I am not happy with certificate issued.

By MOHAMMADIRFANPASHA

May 15, 2020

It was a great experience. The course instructor were very helpful and informative iwhile delivering the lectures. It was a glorious ride. Thank you Rice University for allowing me to take part in this and get certified.

By Pasan V K

Oct 19, 2020

This course helped me to gain in-depth knowledge on the risk management, quality control, procurement control and a bit of human resource management.

By Ohiedul H M A

May 13, 2020

The course is engaging, focuses on the important topic to be emphasized, covers core concept. I have learned a lot form the course with no complexity

By Abdirahman D m

Nov 6, 2020

Those profs are delivering simplified and convenien courses i appreciate it how they conduct to us it how they make speech behind weekly courses.

By Handika P D

Sep 12, 2020

Great experience doing this online course and certification. Give me strong foundation knowledge of what I have been doing in projects so far.

By Huizhen X

Sep 11, 2017

The coures is designed and taught in a very good order and logic. The content is perfect. It is very useful for people who would like to s

