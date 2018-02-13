AS
Jun 20, 2020
The course is well designed in parts to cover every concepts, also the professors have taught it in a very simplified manner. I enjoyed alot learning from the course. Great Experience :)
MM
Jun 1, 2020
This is an active and very interacting project management course for engineers. Equipped with the latest and contemporary topics. I am glad to have taken the course.
By Ratemo, K•
Feb 12, 2018
Very good course material . Its practical and I learnt a lot on how to manage risk , quality , teams and procurement in an in-depth understanding. than
By Tino B•
Dec 18, 2017
In addition to being a great First Step towards the PMP Certification, Rice University Engineering Project Management Specialization is thorough, detailed, with valuable information from experienced PM's from Rice Center for Engineering Leadership Director Kaz Karwowski and Lecturer Tom Phalen.
A wealth and breath of valuable information from instructors and participants through the Forum space. Content and studying material as well as all assignments from Case Study are very well thought-out and progressive in complexity; instrumental for learning PM concepts.
I found this course to be in line of what I wanted to learn in Project Management.
Tino Bernal Janna
Orlando, FL USA
Dec 2017
By Amritpal S•
Jun 21, 2020
By WESLEY T•
Jan 15, 2018
Great Course!
The content is up to date with market practices.
Professors know profession's day-to-day and bring greats insights for career.
By vr m•
Feb 11, 2018
The course provides a practical environment for
practicing the PM skills/tools required in a real world scenario. The Wilmont's Drone Tech case used as a case study comprehensively tests the understanding of the students. Where i would like Rice University to assist the students is in providing a larger pool of questions that could help in clearing the PMP exam. I am extremely grateful to both the instructors for making this course lucid and self contained. The handbook provided is very good. regards to the team. Thank you.
By Dayra J P O•
Sep 1, 2020
Full recommended!. This is an excellent course of high level to improve your management skills. Thanks very much to the instructors to share your knowledge and background with the world.
Sincerely Dayra Pérez O.
By Musa M•
Jun 2, 2020
By Erick O•
May 8, 2020
It was a great experience for me to gain more project management skills from Rice University, Eng Tom and Kaz,,thank you so much.
I'm a Kenyan, I first heard Rice University when they delivered some Generators in my country, from there I cherished it,and of great enthusiasm, I'm happy to have gain some experience on Engineering management
By sreekar•
Apr 7, 2021
This course is put together haphazardly. The examples are extension of previous course that was much better and well organized.
Its also clear from reduced number of project assignments , lack of clarity on COQ assignment, lack of good examples . The discussion forums are a joke with virtually no moderation whatever. There is a clear chase after grades, finding shortcuts and no interest in discussion.
By STEFANO P C•
Aug 20, 2020
Excelent course and way to close the specialization. Gave us the basics of how to get a team together and a lot of information about how to manage it and make the team perform its best. The risk management section was also very helpful. When doing a project, it's not enough to think about the best and worst case scenario. It is important to know what risks are on the horizon and how to tackle them. Lastly the procurement section gave really important information. For me, it was the contracts video which explains different contracts and where we can apply them. This can help manage the procurement of services and products better for the organizaiton.
Overall, great course (and specialization) all the peer-review projects were fantastic to simulate a hands on approach using what we learned.
By Reinhold J A•
Dec 14, 2020
This is one of the best MOOCs I enrolled in where I was able to apply what I have learned by having peer-graded assignments based on a case study. On top of that, the design of the course is user-friendly. The instructors are well-versed and knowledgeable in the field of project management. Kudos to the team behind this course and to Rice University as well! Keep up the excellent work of making MOOC like this.
By Jesús P•
Jul 28, 2020
I believe that this course (and the other courses in this specialization) are very good to build the baseline knowledge needed to start a project, and doing a good management of it. In general, all of the aspects described are very common in the real world, and I feel like some of the current knowledge that I have has been intensify thanks to this course. Very nice.
By Jad A•
Dec 23, 2020
Personally, as an architect who had zero knowledge of project management, this online course taught me so much although this is completely different than my type of work since I'm a designer. I loved the instructors and more importantly, the graphs and visual notes that made it easier and faster to understand the materials of this course.
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 28, 2020
The course is well designed in parts to cover every concepts, also the professors have taught it in a very simplified manner. I enjoyed alot learning from the course. Great Experience.
By Febin R•
Aug 11, 2020
Great Course! Being an engineering graduate now I am confident that I can handle projects.. learned some skills such as making hierarchical charts in excel...The cost part (in the 2nd Course) was a bit boring for me..Overall the project was awesome and I would recommend you all.
Note: Pls do the assignments sincerely..
By Surya H•
May 25, 2020
It's really a nice course which covers a wide topic on project management in a simple manner so that everyone can understand. The best part was the assignments as it gives us hands on experience and can be used as reference for future works. Thanks to both the instructors for making this. 😊
By Hans K Z A•
Oct 18, 2020
Felicito a todos los miembros del Engineering Project Management y les agradezco a Coursera, RICE, MINEDUC y FUNSEPA por la oportunidad brindada en este y en todos los cursos que nos ayudaron a completar. Reciban muchas Bendiciones y nos vemos hasta la próxima!!
By Muhammad S K•
Sep 30, 2020
Best course ever, learnt a lot of essential concepts which can be used practically .I would personally recommend this course to those who would like to opt for career in Project Management or Engineering Project Management
By Vinod B•
Jun 1, 2020
Course is good. However, certificate issued is mentioned as '...online non-credit course...' which create confusion. Such words should not be included in certificate, rather such info (credit, non-credit etc.) should be on back-end. Just issue simple certificate that online course including assignments and exam is successfully completed by Mr. X which is offered by RICE University USA on Coursera. It does not make any sense to write that the course is credit, non-credit etc. I am not happy with certificate issued.
By MOHAMMADIRFANPASHA•
May 15, 2020
It was a great experience. The course instructor were very helpful and informative iwhile delivering the lectures. It was a glorious ride. Thank you Rice University for allowing me to take part in this and get certified.
By Pasan V K•
Oct 19, 2020
This course helped me to gain in-depth knowledge on the risk management, quality control, procurement control and a bit of human resource management.
By Ohiedul H M A•
May 13, 2020
The course is engaging, focuses on the important topic to be emphasized, covers core concept. I have learned a lot form the course with no complexity
By Abdirahman D m•
Nov 6, 2020
Those profs are delivering simplified and convenien courses i appreciate it how they conduct to us it how they make speech behind weekly courses.
By Handika P D•
Sep 12, 2020
Great experience doing this online course and certification. Give me strong foundation knowledge of what I have been doing in projects so far.
By Huizhen X•
Sep 11, 2017
The coures is designed and taught in a very good order and logic. The content is perfect. It is very useful for people who would like to s