Master strategies and tools to more effectively and successfully manage projects. Today’s professional environment is highly competitive, continuously changing, and difficult to manage. Employees rarely reach positions of leadership without managing one or more projects or a project segment early in their career. Brought to you by the Rice Center of Engineering Leadership and team behind the engineering management master's program, the goal of this Specialization is to give you the tools to more effectively and successfully manage projects; to give you a solid foundation of knowledge, skills, and confidence that sets you apart and gives you a competitive edge as you move toward leadership positions. This Project Management for Engineering Professionals Specialization is designed as an introduction to Project Management. It is targeted for engineers who are interested in improving their project management skills in a new leadership position or in advance of their first leadership position. As part of the Specialization, you will prepare key Project Execution Plan documents based on available templates.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Engineering Project Management: Initiating and Planning

Engineering Project Management: Scope, Time and Cost Management

Engineering Project Management: Risk, Quality, Teams, and Procurement

