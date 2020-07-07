Major Engineering Projects: Governance, Risk and Scope

Gain confidence when dealing with stakeholders of major projects by learning to identify and manage those that are involved in the project planning and delivery. This course will enable you to explore project governance in theory and practice.
This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.
Identify key stakeholders in major projects and understand stakeholder management
Understand the governance of major projects and its challenges and learn how governance informs project management
Understand strategic risk management and how to manage opportunities and risks
Understand the theory and practice of scope management
University of Leeds
Established in 1904, the University of Leeds is ranked in the top 10 universities in the UK, globally renowned for its excellence in teaching and quality of research. Our academic expertise and the breadth of disciplines we cover, provides a wealth of opportunities and has real impact worldwide.
Governance and project governance
Strategic risk management process
Scope management and associated challenges
It was good experience learning with Coursera and the University of Leeds.
Excellent and very useful informations learned in this course.
Had a lot of fun doing it! Keep up the great work.
The book of U and I will be your dad and I want smart phone 😁😁😁😉
About the Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
Accelerate your career by improving your project management skills. This Specialization delivers a rigorous exploration of the best practices for planning and delivering these major engineering projects. You’ll learn about the measures of success, how to resolve challenges of governance and typical financing approaches of these projects.
