7,487 recent views
Course 2 of 3 in the
Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
Intermediate Level

This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify key stakeholders in major projects and understand stakeholder management

  • Understand the governance of major projects and its challenges and learn how governance informs project management

  • Understand strategic risk management and how to manage opportunities and risks

  • Understand the theory and practice of scope management

Course 2 of 3 in the
Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
Intermediate Level

This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

University of Leeds

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

97%(1,011 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Major Engineering Projects: Governance, Risk and Scope

6 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 24 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Governance and project governance

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min), 15 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Strategic risk management process

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 21 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Scope management and associated challenges

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 21 readings, 1 quiz

About the Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization

Managing Major Engineering Projects

