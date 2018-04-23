Chevron Left
Gain confidence when dealing with stakeholders of major projects by learning to identify and manage those that are involved in the project planning and delivery. This course will enable you to explore project governance in theory and practice. Through real life examples you’ll understand how the critical challenges of the governance in major projects are resolved. Being able to successfully manage risk and uncertainty in major projects is vital for their delivery. In this course you’ll learn to distinguish between risk and uncertainty and the role of risk register. You’ll identify the unique challenges of scope management in major projects and employ scope management tools and techniques that will facilitate your project planning. This course explores concepts analysed in the University’s Online MSc in Engineering Management. If you are interested to develop your skills further, take a look at our online degree....

By Chris C

Apr 23, 2018

Covers much more than I expected.

By Adekunle R O

Feb 25, 2022

This aspect of managing major engineering project is key and intresting, i learned the identification of stakeholders (both internal and external) and their role and influence on projects, identifying, assessing and mitigating risk factors and how to manage them.

I must say thank you to Coursera and our Instructors, Dr. Giogio Locatelli and co.

By Jose R J C

Apr 21, 2020

The course has been excellent. The coursework material (videos, lectures, articles, etc.) is really useful to understand Governance, Risks and Scope in Major projects. The academics that put together this programmes are top class and leaders in their field. I am very satisfied with this course.

By Juliana J F d S R

Sep 5, 2019

Curso muito bom, de fácil entendimento, didático e interessante. Tenho certeza que vai me ajudar bastante na minha carreira, aprendi conceitos importantes da dimensão de trabalho e importância que os grandes projetos exigem de seus colaboradores. Pretendo continuar a especialização, com certeza!

By Thalia S

Aug 1, 2020

I really like the contents of the course, they are simple, understandable, but complete. In doing the assignments, the course materials can be reviewed again, solidifying our understanding. Do not rush to complete this course as fast as possible, just take your time because it is enjoyable!

By Gabriel C G

Jun 29, 2020

Great course for any who wants to improve the project management skills. Goes beyond the basics and presents questions surrounding large projects, such as contracts, contractors and sub-contractors, and relationships with different stakeholders.

By Ibrahim G L

Mar 11, 2020

The foundation of this course has been solidly drawn from the experience of the Instructor, Dr. Giorgio Lucattelli on major engineering project management, the content is very rich and the presentation very engaging.

By Nwachukwu O

Nov 6, 2020

This course has everything that will improve your understanding of Governance, Risk and Scope associated with Major Engineering Projects.

Thank you to the team that put it together

By Diego S

May 14, 2020

I have learned more in detail concepts I deal with during my working experience. Clear and punctual way of explaining.

By Jay N P

May 31, 2020

The course is really informative and detailed reading with the extra reading provides a good set of knowledge.

By Ruben D J D G

Nov 18, 2020

The quality and utility of these lessons give you the tools to explore and managing projects. Great course.

By Tan K M

Jul 14, 2020

Great Course with many areas to learn with regards to major projects , work breakdown and risk etc.

By Md S

Jul 8, 2020

By SRIRAM B

May 1, 2022

Excellent and very useful informations learned in this course.

By Mian S U D

Sep 24, 2020

It is the best course from an outstanding university.

By Mo. F

Oct 22, 2020

Had a lot of fun doing it! Keep up the great work.

By SOL J M O

Oct 26, 2020

The course was a complete learning every day.

By Poojitheswari.G

Jul 8, 2020

Such a useful course to my futrher studies

By abhijeet k

Jul 31, 2020

Very good course for project managing

By Celaletdin U

Apr 1, 2021

Very fruitful and beneficial course.

By Mudaser Q B

Aug 25, 2020

great/ knowledge gaining courses

By Hermogino, J Q

May 25, 2020

Good materials and discussion.

By Leah K

Sep 2, 2020

The course is very insightful

By Dionni O Y A

Jan 13, 2020

Great and outstanding course

By Prashant R

Oct 4, 2019

Nice learning experience

