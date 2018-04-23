NO
Nov 5, 2020
This course has everything that will improve your understanding of Governance, Risk and Scope associated with Major Engineering Projects.\n\nThank you to the team that put it together
DS
May 13, 2020
I have learned more in detail concepts I deal with during my working experience. Clear and punctual way of explaining.
By Chris C•
Apr 23, 2018
Covers much more than I expected.
By Adekunle R O•
Feb 25, 2022
This aspect of managing major engineering project is key and intresting, i learned the identification of stakeholders (both internal and external) and their role and influence on projects, identifying, assessing and mitigating risk factors and how to manage them.
I must say thank you to Coursera and our Instructors, Dr. Giogio Locatelli and co.
By Jose R J C•
Apr 21, 2020
The course has been excellent. The coursework material (videos, lectures, articles, etc.) is really useful to understand Governance, Risks and Scope in Major projects. The academics that put together this programmes are top class and leaders in their field. I am very satisfied with this course.
By Juliana J F d S R•
Sep 5, 2019
Curso muito bom, de fácil entendimento, didático e interessante. Tenho certeza que vai me ajudar bastante na minha carreira, aprendi conceitos importantes da dimensão de trabalho e importância que os grandes projetos exigem de seus colaboradores. Pretendo continuar a especialização, com certeza!
By Thalia S•
Aug 1, 2020
I really like the contents of the course, they are simple, understandable, but complete. In doing the assignments, the course materials can be reviewed again, solidifying our understanding. Do not rush to complete this course as fast as possible, just take your time because it is enjoyable!
By Gabriel C G•
Jun 29, 2020
Great course for any who wants to improve the project management skills. Goes beyond the basics and presents questions surrounding large projects, such as contracts, contractors and sub-contractors, and relationships with different stakeholders.
By Ibrahim G L•
Mar 11, 2020
The foundation of this course has been solidly drawn from the experience of the Instructor, Dr. Giorgio Lucattelli on major engineering project management, the content is very rich and the presentation very engaging.
By Nwachukwu O•
Nov 6, 2020
By Diego S•
May 14, 2020
By Jay N P•
May 31, 2020
The course is really informative and detailed reading with the extra reading provides a good set of knowledge.
By Ruben D J D G•
Nov 18, 2020
The quality and utility of these lessons give you the tools to explore and managing projects. Great course.
By Tan K M•
Jul 14, 2020
Great Course with many areas to learn with regards to major projects , work breakdown and risk etc.
By Md S•
Jul 8, 2020
By SRIRAM B•
May 1, 2022
Excellent and very useful informations learned in this course.
By Mian S U D•
Sep 24, 2020
It is the best course from an outstanding university.
By Mo. F•
Oct 22, 2020
Had a lot of fun doing it! Keep up the great work.
By SOL J M O•
Oct 26, 2020
The course was a complete learning every day.
By Poojitheswari.G•
Jul 8, 2020
Such a useful course to my futrher studies
By abhijeet k•
Jul 31, 2020
Very good course for project managing
By Celaletdin U•
Apr 1, 2021
Very fruitful and beneficial course.
By Mudaser Q B•
Aug 25, 2020
great/ knowledge gaining courses
By Hermogino, J Q•
May 25, 2020
Good materials and discussion.
By Leah K•
Sep 2, 2020
The course is very insightful
By Dionni O Y A•
Jan 13, 2020
Great and outstanding course
By Prashant R•
Oct 4, 2019
Nice learning experience