Course 3 of 3 in the
Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
Intermediate Level

This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand major project financing and key financial indicators used in major project finance

  • Identify the key investors in major projects

  • Explore different approaches to project contracting and earn how to ensure successful project initiation

  • Understand how to assess an organisation's capabilities

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Finance
Course 3 of 3 in the
Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
University of Leeds

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Financing and initiating major engineering projects

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 20 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Financing, investors and contracting

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Project initiation and delivery models

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 19 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Delivery capability and alignment

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 35 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz

About the Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization

Managing Major Engineering Projects

