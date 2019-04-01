To successfully lead major projects you have to understand typical investor and project financing approaches. In this course, you’ll learn to interpret some key contractual instruments that are relevant for the financing of major engineering projects so that you are in a position to ensure the financially secure delivery of your project. You’ll explore the concept of “time value of money” and be able to compute key indicators such as “Pay-back time”, “Net Present value” and “Internal Rate of Return”.
This course is part of the Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.
What you will learn
Understand major project financing and key financial indicators used in major project finance
Identify the key investors in major projects
Explore different approaches to project contracting and earn how to ensure successful project initiation
Understand how to assess an organisation's capabilities
Skills you will gain
- Project Management
- Finance
This course is ideal for graduates from engineering, science and other numerate subjects or for professionals with relevant work experience.
Offered by
University of Leeds
Established in 1904, the University of Leeds is ranked in the top 10 universities in the UK, globally renowned for its excellence in teaching and quality of research. Our academic expertise and the breadth of disciplines we cover, provides a wealth of opportunities and has real impact worldwide.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Financing and initiating major engineering projects
Financing, investors and contracting
Project initiation and delivery models
Delivery capability and alignment
Reviews
- 5 stars81.02%
- 4 stars13.33%
- 3 stars5.12%
- 2 stars0.51%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCING AND INITIATING MAJOR ENGINEERING PROJECTS
It was a great learning experience throughout the course, The reading assignments provided are exceptional and very easy to understand.
Highly recommended course for understanding the financing and initiating of engineering projects. Taught by industry experts
excellent i learn lot of things about project management
Very suitable for a future project manager. I really recommend this course!
About the Managing Major Engineering Projects Specialization
Accelerate your career by improving your project management skills. This Specialization delivers a rigorous exploration of the best practices for planning and delivering these major engineering projects. You’ll learn about the measures of success, how to resolve challenges of governance and typical financing approaches of these projects.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.