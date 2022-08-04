This course describes the economic viability of an engineering project through the application of net present value, internal rate of return, and payback period analysis. The impacts of depreciation, taxes, inflation, and foreign exchange are addressed. The capital budgeting process is discussed, showing how companies make decisions to optimize their investment portfolio. Risk is mitigated through the application of quantitative techniques such as scenario analysis, sensitivity analysis, and real options analysis.
No prior background knowledge or experience is required; however, it is recommended courses be completed in order.
Determine the net present value (NPV), internal rate of return (IRR), and payback periods (PBP) of a series of cash flows using spreadsheet analysis
Apply NPV, IRR, and PBP criteria to evaluate an organization’s investment options
Understand depreciation of capital assets, income taxes, and the effects of inflation and foreign exchange on cash flow
Build a sophisticated financial model by incorporating realistic cash flows for a project
- Project Valuation: NPV IRR and Payback Period
- Creating a Compelling Project Business Case
- Discounted Cash Flow Analysis
- Project Selection Techniques
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Complex Cash Flow Analysis
Considers more complex cash flow scenarios involving multiple cash flows, perpetuities, and the impact of multiple compounding interest periods per year. Many practical problems are worked both analytically and with spreadsheets.
Project Valuation Techniques
Project valuation determines whether the financial benefits are greater than the required investment. There are three primary valuation metrics used in business: the net present value, the payback period, and the internal rate of return. This module explores how to determine these metrics both analytically and using spreadsheet analyses.
Project Selection Techniques
Project valuation criteria such as the NPV and IRR determine whether a project’s financial benefits are greater than the required investment. Companies use these metrics to select projects for funding during the annual capital budgeting process. Technical managers also make investment decisions but are often constrained to select only one alternative from several good ones. This module covers several project selection techniques to ensure the best project is selected.
Depreciation, Taxes, and Inflation
Preparing a comprehensive cash flow analysis for any investment requires accounting for the depreciation of equipment and other assets and the taxes paid on the project’s profits. Inflation can also significantly impact future cash flows and therefore must be addressed as well. This module develops the concepts of depreciation, taxes, and inflation and shows how these are determined.
In Finance for Technical Managers, you will explore the fundamental principles of financial management. Topics include understanding and interpreting a company’s financial statements, the time value of money and its role in evaluating the economic viability of different projects, and the annual capital budgeting process every company performs when selecting which projects to fund. In addition, you will cover some highly practical topics, such as how to determine product costs, establishing a department’s annual budget, and ways of forecasting future sales. As a side benefit, the quantitative skills you will learn for business are identical to the skills necessary to manage your own personal finances. Therefore, you will extend your analyses to cover investing of mutual funds composed of stocks and bonds, and you will explore the fascinating area of asset allocation.
