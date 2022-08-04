About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Finance for Technical Managers Specialization
Intermediate Level

No prior background knowledge or experience is required; however, it is recommended courses be completed in order.

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Determine the net present value (NPV), internal rate of return (IRR), and payback periods (PBP) of a series of cash flows using spreadsheet analysis

  • Apply NPV, IRR, and PBP criteria to evaluate an organization’s investment options

  • Understand depreciation of capital assets, income taxes, and the effects of inflation and foreign exchange on cash flow

  • Build a sophisticated financial model by incorporating realistic cash flows for a project

Skills you will gain

  • Project Valuation: NPV IRR and Payback Period
  • Creating a Compelling Project Business Case
  • Discounted Cash Flow Analysis
  • Project Selection Techniques
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Complex Cash Flow Analysis

Week 2

Project Valuation Techniques

Week 3

Project Selection Techniques

Week 4

Depreciation, Taxes, and Inflation

About the Finance for Technical Managers Specialization

