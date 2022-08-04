Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Valuation and the Capital Budgeting Process by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course describes the economic viability of an engineering project through the application of net present value, internal rate of return, and payback period analysis. The impacts of depreciation, taxes, inflation, and foreign exchange are addressed. The capital budgeting process is discussed, showing how companies make decisions to optimize their investment portfolio. Risk is mitigated through the application of quantitative techniques such as scenario analysis, sensitivity analysis, and real options analysis.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....