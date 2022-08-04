This course discusses how public projects are evaluated using cost-benefit analysis. Learners discover how interest rates and prices for stocks and bonds are determined. Techniques are presented on how to create departmental budgets for engineering cost centers and pro forma statements for profit centers. Learners then work with corporate financial statements to assess a company’s financial health, including recent measures of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).
No prior background knowledge or experience is required; however, it is recommended courses be completed in order.
Read an income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows and calculate relevant ratios to determine the financial health of a company
Learn to read and prepare an operating and financial budget, resulting in a pro forma financial statement
Apply scenario and sensitivity analysis to a project’s cash flows
Learn to read and interpret a company’s Corporate Sustainability Report
- Risk Management: Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis
- Sustainability Reporting & ESG Metrics
- Budgeting Techniques for Cost and Profit Centers
- Financial Ratio Analyses & Forecasting Techniques
- Understanding Corporate Financial Statements
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Understanding Financial Statements
Investment decisions are often based on a company’s financial performance, and such performance is captured in its financial statements. The three examined in this course are the income statement, the balance sheet, and the statement of cash flows. Collectively, these provide a clear picture of a company’s profitability, its net worth, and how it manages its cash.
Analyzing Financial Statements: Ratio Analysis
Financial statements inform management and investors about a company’s financial performance in absolute terms – dollars and cents. But it is often more valuable to understand performance in relative terms, such as gross profit relative to revenues, measured as a percentage. This makes it easier for management to compare one year to another and for investors to compare one company to another. Ratio analysis is the way this is done, and there are several categories of ratios that measure a company's liquidity, profitability, debt management, and investment potential.
Budgeting and Forecasting
Technical Managers are often tasked with preparing an annual budget for their project team, department, or product line. This involves estimating future costs, and in the case of a profit center, forecasting future revenues. Such forecasts can be made more reliable through a combination of qualitative and quantitative techniques.
Risk Management Techniques
Forecasting future revenues and costs for a project invariably involves uncertainty, and such uncertainty equates to financial risk - the greater the uncertainty, the greater the risk. Risk management is about mitigating financial risk by assessing a project’s valuation under a range of different conditions, identifying the variables that most contribute to risk, and creating a plan to minimize the likelihood of any financial downside.
About the Finance for Technical Managers Specialization
In Finance for Technical Managers, you will explore the fundamental principles of financial management. Topics include understanding and interpreting a company’s financial statements, the time value of money and its role in evaluating the economic viability of different projects, and the annual capital budgeting process every company performs when selecting which projects to fund. In addition, you will cover some highly practical topics, such as how to determine product costs, establishing a department’s annual budget, and ways of forecasting future sales. As a side benefit, the quantitative skills you will learn for business are identical to the skills necessary to manage your own personal finances. Therefore, you will extend your analyses to cover investing of mutual funds composed of stocks and bonds, and you will explore the fascinating area of asset allocation.
