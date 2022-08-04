About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Finance for Technical Managers Specialization
Intermediate Level

No prior background knowledge or experience is required; however, it is recommended courses be completed in order.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Read an income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows and calculate relevant ratios to determine the financial health of a company

  • Learn to read and prepare an operating and financial budget, resulting in a pro forma financial statement

  • Apply scenario and sensitivity analysis to a project’s cash flows

  • Learn to read and interpret a company’s Corporate Sustainability Report

Skills you will gain

  • Risk Management: Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis
  • Sustainability Reporting & ESG Metrics
  • Budgeting Techniques for Cost and Profit Centers
  • Financial Ratio Analyses & Forecasting Techniques
  • Understanding Corporate Financial Statements
University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Understanding Financial Statements

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 82 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Analyzing Financial Statements: Ratio Analysis

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 91 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Budgeting and Forecasting

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Risk Management Techniques

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

About the Finance for Technical Managers Specialization

Finance for Technical Managers

