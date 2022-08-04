- Product Cost Analysis
- Project valuation
- financial statement analysis
- Discounted Cash Flow Analysis
- Financial Adviser
- time value of money
- Cost Estimation Techniques
- Application to Personal Finances
- Project Valuation: NPV IRR and Payback Period
- Creating a Compelling Project Business Case
- Project Selection Techniques
- Risk Management: Scenario and Sensitivity Analysis
Finance for Technical Managers Specialization
Launch your career in financial management. Master tools and techniques to perform a financial analysis.
Offered By
University of Colorado Boulder
What you will learn
Articulate the principles and concepts of finance and financial management, particularly with your financial peers.
Interpret a company’s financial statements, calculate financial health, and use metrics to evaluate the financial viability of a new project.
Understand how capital budgeting processes work within a company, how to select projects, and how to plan for the financial future of a firm.
Apply your knowledge to personal finance investments in stock and bond mutual funds.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners develop the quantitative skills to create the business case for a project and to assess the health of a company from its financial statements. Learners then apply their knowledge to secure their own financial future by creating a personalized retirement plan.
No prior background knowledge or experience is required; however, it is recommended courses be completed in order.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Product Cost and Investment Cash Flow Analysis
This course discusses costs and business practices to establish the cost of a product. The concept of time value of money (TVM) is developed to determine the present and future values of a series of cash flows. TVM principles are then applied to personal finances and retirement planning. This is a practical course that uses spreadsheets to better prepare learners in engineering and science for a career in industry.
Project Valuation and the Capital Budgeting Process
This course describes the economic viability of an engineering project through the application of net present value, internal rate of return, and payback period analysis. The impacts of depreciation, taxes, inflation, and foreign exchange are addressed. The capital budgeting process is discussed, showing how companies make decisions to optimize their investment portfolio. Risk is mitigated through the application of quantitative techniques such as scenario analysis, sensitivity analysis, and real options analysis.
Financial Forecasting and Reporting
This course discusses how public projects are evaluated using cost-benefit analysis. Learners discover how interest rates and prices for stocks and bonds are determined. Techniques are presented on how to create departmental budgets for engineering cost centers and pro forma statements for profit centers. Learners then work with corporate financial statements to assess a company’s financial health, including recent measures of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
