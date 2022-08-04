About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Finance for Technical Managers Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior background knowledge or experience is required; however, it is recommended courses be completed in order.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the basics of financial management in an organization

  • Distinguish between job and activity-based costing and develop a product cost model

  • Learn the concept of time value of money (TVM) and apply it using spreadsheet analysis

  • Apply TVM principles to your personal finances and retirement planning

Skills you will gain

  • time value of money
  • Cost Estimation Techniques
  • Product Cost Analysis
  • Application to Personal Finances
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to Financial Principles

8 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2

Costs and Cost Estimation Methods

9 videos (Total 118 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week 3

Product Cost Analysis

6 videos (Total 55 min)
Week 4

Time Value of Money (TVM)

7 videos (Total 87 min)

About the Finance for Technical Managers Specialization

Finance for Technical Managers

Frequently Asked Questions

