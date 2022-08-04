This course discusses costs and business practices to establish the cost of a product. The concept of time value of money (TVM) is developed to determine the present and future values of a series of cash flows. TVM principles are then applied to personal finances and retirement planning. This is a practical course that uses spreadsheets to better prepare learners in engineering and science for a career in industry.
This course is part of the Finance for Technical Managers Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No prior background knowledge or experience is required; however, it is recommended courses be completed in order.
What you will learn
Understand the basics of financial management in an organization
Distinguish between job and activity-based costing and develop a product cost model
Learn the concept of time value of money (TVM) and apply it using spreadsheet analysis
Apply TVM principles to your personal finances and retirement planning
Skills you will gain
- time value of money
- Cost Estimation Techniques
- Product Cost Analysis
- Application to Personal Finances
No prior background knowledge or experience is required; however, it is recommended courses be completed in order.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Financial Principles
Overview of the course and introduction to key financial principles.
Costs and Cost Estimation Methods
Introduces types of costs and the break-even analysis; describes approaches to cost modeling and important cost estimation techniques.
Product Cost Analysis
Introduces types of inventory and how product cost is determined using the Job Cost and Activity-Based Cost methods.
Time Value of Money (TVM)
Introduces the concept of time value of money (TVM) as it applies to investment decisions; develops and demonstrates the expressions for the future value of an investment based on initial investments, compounding interest rates, and periods of time; uses analytical and spreadsheet models to solve for a variety of investment situations.
About the Finance for Technical Managers Specialization
In Finance for Technical Managers, you will explore the fundamental principles of financial management. Topics include understanding and interpreting a company’s financial statements, the time value of money and its role in evaluating the economic viability of different projects, and the annual capital budgeting process every company performs when selecting which projects to fund. In addition, you will cover some highly practical topics, such as how to determine product costs, establishing a department’s annual budget, and ways of forecasting future sales. As a side benefit, the quantitative skills you will learn for business are identical to the skills necessary to manage your own personal finances. Therefore, you will extend your analyses to cover investing of mutual funds composed of stocks and bonds, and you will explore the fascinating area of asset allocation.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.