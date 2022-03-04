About this Course

50,145 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Cost Accounting Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will learn how to make your company's cost structure transparent and how to record and calculate costs.

  • You will learn methods of product costing, i.e., how companies calculate costs of their products and services.

  • You will learn to decide which product costing system is most suitable for your company’s production program and production type.

  • You will learn how to determine overhead rates for the allocation of overhead costs to products.

Skills you will gain

  • Cost
  • Cost-type accounting
  • Cost-center accounting
  • Service costing
Course 1 of 3 in the
Cost Accounting Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience required.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to cost accounting

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 36 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Cost-type accounting

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 53 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Cost-center accounting

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 57 min), 2 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Product and service costing

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings, 13 quizzes

