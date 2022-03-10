KH
Mar 4, 2022
Perfect Course.. with very good examples.. you will earn a lot of knowledge the instructor is great. also, they are very responsive in the forum, Thanks to all the instructor's team!
NK
Mar 9, 2022
Great course! Very informative and easy to follow, but still challenging.
By Victor F•
Mar 10, 2022
Amazing course! A really great way to build your knowledge in product costing rapidly. The lessons are clearly structured and easy to understand. The small exercises are also a good way to test what you have learned. A definite recommendation.
By KAREEM G I H•
Mar 5, 2022
Perfect Course.. with very good examples.. you will earn a lot of knowledge the instructor is great. also, they are very responsive in the forum, Thanks to all the instructor's team!
By Niklas K•
Mar 10, 2022
Great course! Very informative and easy to follow, but still challenging.