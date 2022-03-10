Chevron Left
Back to Basics of Cost Accounting: Product Costing

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Basics of Cost Accounting: Product Costing by Technische Universität München (TUM)

4.7
stars
11 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

The core of the first course is to learn how companies record total costs and calculate unit costs for their individual products or services. For example, how can a car manufacturer figure out the costs of an individual car series? During the first weeks, participants learn what costs are and how to distinguish them from expenses or cash flows. Participants will understand how companies record total costs and distinguish important cost types such as material costs, personnel costs, or depreciation. At the core of their cost-accounting system, companies allocate overhead costs to individual products. We show participants how to allocate the costs incurred to the company's products and introduce them to the most important methods and challenges of product costing....

KH

Mar 4, 2022

Perfect Course.. with very good examples.. you will earn a lot of knowledge the instructor is great. also, they are very responsive in the forum, Thanks to all the instructor's team!

NK

Mar 9, 2022

Great course! Very informative and easy to follow, but still challenging.

By Victor F

Mar 10, 2022

Amazing course! A really great way to build your knowledge in product costing rapidly. The lessons are clearly structured and easy to understand. The small exercises are also a good way to test what you have learned. A definite recommendation.

By KAREEM G I H

Mar 5, 2022

Perfect Course.. with very good examples.. you will earn a lot of knowledge the instructor is great. also, they are very responsive in the forum, Thanks to all the instructor's team!

By Niklas K

Mar 10, 2022

Great course! Very informative and easy to follow, but still challenging.

