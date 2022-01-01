About this Specialization

3,773 recent views
View the Specialization trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XE5Rx91bdYw Many corporate decisions need cost accounting information. When you know the costs of your products, you will make better pricing decisions and you can better choose which products to offer. When you know the costs of your departments, you can better detect inefficiencies and you can better incentivize your employees. In this Specialization, you will learn the fundamentals of cost accounting. Three courses cover the basics of cost accounting. We will start with an introduction to product costing. How can you figure out the costs of your individual products? Next, we will discuss how to connect cost information with revenue information to calculate profits and profitability. Finally, we focus on how to use the information provided by cost accounting systems to optimize your business decisions. We have created the courses of this Specialization for interdisciplinary young professionals seeking to develop cost accounting skills. At the same time, the courses can help students in management and business administration to repeat the content of their introductory cost accounting course.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Basics of Cost Accounting: Product Costing

4.7
stars
11 ratings
3 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Cost Accounting: Profit and Loss Calculation

Course3

Course 3

Cost Accounting: Decision Making

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Technische Universität München (TUM)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder