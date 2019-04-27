About this Course

2,145 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Sales Operations/Management Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Sales Operations/Management Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

West Virginia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Compensation Overview

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Methods of Compensation

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Managing Sales Expenses

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Sales Expense Control

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM COMPENSATION, EXPENSES AND QUOTAS

View all reviews

About the Sales Operations/Management Specialization

Sales Operations/Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder