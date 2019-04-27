This course is the third part of the Sales Operations/Management Specialization. In it, we will discuss some of the financial aspects involved in managing a sales force. Students will learn about the options available for sales force compensation, the different types plans you can use to manage your sales expenses, and how you can use quotas to help your salespeople achieve goals.
West Virginia University
Founded in 1867, West Virginia University is moving toward a global destiny. World-class faculty are exploring everything from pulsars to nanoscale technology. Rated as the #2 public university at which to do research and a top-20 best place to work in academia, WVU is collaborating with international academic and research partners.
Compensation Overview
This module focuses on sales force compensation. In this segment, we will identify the goals of a sales force compensation plan. We will compare the different viewpoints that managers and salespeople have towards compensation. We will discuss the various steps in developing a compensation plan and identify how managers determine overall levels of compensation for their sales force. We will describe the basic methods used today in compensating the sales force and discuss the pros and cons of each. Finally, we will discuss indirect monetary compensation and its role in sales force compensation.
Methods of Compensation
This week we will discuss the role of expenses in sales force compensation. We will describe the goals of a sales expense plan and the various issues relating to sales force expense management such as IRS rules and regulations. Finally we will provide a discussion on the importance of providing well defined policies with regard to expense reimbursement. A well-defined sales force expense policy should be used as a tool to aid sales in their efforts to develop and grow customer relationships.
Managing Sales Expenses
This week we will focus on Expense Control. We will discuss alternative methods available to sales
Sales Expense Control
This week our discussion will focus on Sales Quotas. We will define what we term a “sales Quota” and discuss the purpose of sales quotas in measuring sales performance. We will discuss various options in setting sales quotas and evaluate each in terms of its potential benefits and shortcomings. Finally we will assess different approaches to setting quotas such as territory potential, through the use of historical data or a by asking for the salesperson’s own insight into quota estimation.
It provides a good overview of the subject matter, helps to gain a general understanding of this important topic on sales.
Great class - however tough getting course completion to show.
Surprisingly interesting subject. Very decent lectures.
Deeply appreciate WVU efforts making such an elite level of education available online.
About the Sales Operations/Management Specialization
Sales jobs span nearly every industry, from agribusiness and pharmaceuticals, to telecommunications and property management. And essential to sales is the management of the sales force. This course provides the knowledge and know how required for careers in sales management. Students are exposed to all facets of sales management, including organizing, selecting, training, motivating, supervising and compensating the sales force, territory management and administration and sales and expense forecasting. Also covered are typical sales management problems and potential solutions. As part of the course, you will meet a number of practicing sales managers who share their experience and knowledge. The learning outcomes are:
