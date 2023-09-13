This course examines the intricacies of the total rewards package for employment. You will learn how to structure a compensation strategy and evaluate benefit trends in the market. You will also learn about different benefit types and options as well as various pay systems and HR technology.
Compensation and Benefits
This course is part of HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
What you'll learn
Evaluate an organization's compensation strategy
Explain different benefit types and options
Evaluate and select an appropriate pay system for an organization's needs
There are 4 modules in this course
This week you will define elements of compensation. You will also learn the different types of differential pay, making sure you understand when they apply. You will be able to describe the different compensation system elements in motivating employees.
What's included
16 videos4 readings3 assignments3 discussion prompts
In this upcoming week, you will describe the different elements that need to be considered when determining pay and be able to explain the difference between base pay and pay increases. You will also learn other forms of incentives as compensation. You will also explore different job evaluation techniques and describe pay performance.
What's included
24 videos4 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts
In this week, you will learn different benefits types and options. You will be able to explain the different benefit types and options, including healthcare and family oriented healthcare benefits. You will also identify types of retirement plans, highlighting major differences.
What's included
26 videos9 readings6 assignments3 discussion prompts
This week you will learn the core components of payroll and how to appraise different types of pay systems. You will also evaluate the needs for data protection and describe the types of claims that HR deals with.
What's included
17 videos7 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt
