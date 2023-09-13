HRCI
Compensation and Benefits
HRCI

Compensation and Benefits

This course is part of HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Brad Boyson
Rhea Bautista

Instructors: Brad Boyson

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(136 reviews)

|

94%

Beginner level

Recommended experience

19 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate an organization's compensation strategy

  • Explain different benefit types and options

  • Evaluate and select an appropriate pay system for an organization's needs

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

21 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

This week you will define elements of compensation. You will also learn the different types of differential pay, making sure you understand when they apply. You will be able to describe the different compensation system elements in motivating employees.

What's included

16 videos4 readings3 assignments3 discussion prompts

In this upcoming week, you will describe the different elements that need to be considered when determining pay and be able to explain the difference between base pay and pay increases. You will also learn other forms of incentives as compensation. You will also explore different job evaluation techniques and describe pay performance.

What's included

24 videos4 readings5 assignments3 discussion prompts

In this week, you will learn different benefits types and options. You will be able to explain the different benefit types and options, including healthcare and family oriented healthcare benefits. You will also identify types of retirement plans, highlighting major differences.

What's included

26 videos9 readings6 assignments3 discussion prompts

This week you will learn the core components of payroll and how to appraise different types of pay systems. You will also evaluate the needs for data protection and describe the types of claims that HR deals with.

What's included

17 videos7 readings7 assignments1 discussion prompt

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.8 (35 ratings)
Brad Boyson
HRCI
5 Courses51,671 learners

Offered by

HRCI

