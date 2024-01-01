Profile

Brad Boyson

Cofounder & CEO HR Learn In

Bio

Brad Boyson is the co-founder and CEO of HR Learn In, a comprehensive, boutique human capital consultancy based in Dubai, UAE. As a practitioner, he has led HR teams on every inhabited continent, and as a consultant, he has provided advisory services to governments and some of the world's largest organizations. Having graduated from three business school programs, earned seven professional qualifications, and currently serving as the convener for ISO 30414 Human Capital Reporting, he is highly sought after for his practical, forward-looking, and business-minded instructional design and delivery skills.

Courses - English

Compensation and Benefits

Compliance and Risk Management

Employee Relations

Learning and Development

Talent Acquisition

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses