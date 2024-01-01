Brad Boyson is the co-founder and CEO of HR Learn In, a comprehensive, boutique human capital consultancy based in Dubai, UAE. As a practitioner, he has led HR teams on every inhabited continent, and as a consultant, he has provided advisory services to governments and some of the world's largest organizations. Having graduated from three business school programs, earned seven professional qualifications, and currently serving as the convener for ISO 30414 Human Capital Reporting, he is highly sought after for his practical, forward-looking, and business-minded instructional design and delivery skills.