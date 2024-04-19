HRCI
Compliance and Risk Management
HRCI

Compliance and Risk Management

This course is part of HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Brad Boyson
Michelle Alvarado
Rachel Landers

Instructors: Brad Boyson

8,108 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(67 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain, implement, and apply compliance for an organization

  • Explain and identify key operational activities which require formal risk management policies and procedures

  • Explain and identify key laws and procedural requirements necessary for compliance

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

20 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.7

(67 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

18 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Leadership and Management expertise

This course is part of the HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from HRCI
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

In this week, you will explain the mindset of positive and negative risk management. You will also learn the criticality of compliance and being compliant for the ongoing operations and sustainability of the organization; differentiating between legal, compliance, and operation policies and procedures.

What's included

19 videos6 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week you will explain, implement, and apply legal compliance for an organization. You will also be able to explain, implement, and apply benefits and pay legal compliances. You will identify key laws and procedural requirements necessary for compliance.

What's included

16 videos5 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt

This week, you’re going to learn about health and safety regulations by exploring OSHA and other federal laws and regulations that are required in the workplace. You’ll also learn about workplace hazards and threats and how to appropriately handle them.

What's included

22 videos5 readings6 assignments

This week, you will learn about HR's role in organization restructuring. You will also explore how HR professionals are involved in business continuity, including divestitures and furloughs.

What's included

9 videos2 readings4 assignments

This week, you will learn about implementing compliance and risk management training by identifying formal risk management policies used in business continuity planning. You will also learn to identify key operational activities that require formal risk management procedures.

What's included

9 videos5 readings3 assignments

Instructors

Instructor ratings
4.7 (11 ratings)
Brad Boyson
HRCI
5 Courses51,671 learners
Michelle Alvarado
HRCI
3 Courses44,222 learners

Offered by

HRCI

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 67

4.7

67 reviews

  • 5 stars

    79.10%

  • 4 stars

    14.92%

  • 3 stars

    1.49%

  • 2 stars

    1.49%

  • 1 star

    2.98%

HS
5

Reviewed on Apr 18, 2024

MW
5

Reviewed on Feb 5, 2024

View more reviews

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions