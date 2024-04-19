This course introduces risk management and compliance strategy. You will examine risk assessment and learn how to have a risk management mindset. You will learn different types of compliance, including legal and safety compliance, and its role in operational policies. You will also explore the role Human Resources has in organizational restructuring.
Compliance and Risk Management
This course is part of HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain, implement, and apply compliance for an organization
Explain and identify key operational activities which require formal risk management policies and procedures
Explain and identify key laws and procedural requirements necessary for compliance
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
20 assignments
There are 5 modules in this course
In this week, you will explain the mindset of positive and negative risk management. You will also learn the criticality of compliance and being compliant for the ongoing operations and sustainability of the organization; differentiating between legal, compliance, and operation policies and procedures.
What's included
19 videos6 readings4 assignments1 discussion prompt
This week you will explain, implement, and apply legal compliance for an organization. You will also be able to explain, implement, and apply benefits and pay legal compliances. You will identify key laws and procedural requirements necessary for compliance.
What's included
16 videos5 readings3 assignments1 discussion prompt
This week, you’re going to learn about health and safety regulations by exploring OSHA and other federal laws and regulations that are required in the workplace. You’ll also learn about workplace hazards and threats and how to appropriately handle them.
What's included
22 videos5 readings6 assignments
This week, you will learn about HR's role in organization restructuring. You will also explore how HR professionals are involved in business continuity, including divestitures and furloughs.
What's included
9 videos2 readings4 assignments
This week, you will learn about implementing compliance and risk management training by identifying formal risk management policies used in business continuity planning. You will also learn to identify key operational activities that require formal risk management procedures.
What's included
9 videos5 readings3 assignments
Instructors
Offered by
Reviewed on Apr 18, 2024
Reviewed on Feb 5, 2024
