- Risk Management
- Business Strategy
- Compliance
- Human Resources Management
- Brand Management
- Strategic Planning
- Management
- Organizational Behavior
- Information Privacy
- Data Management
- Privacy Compliance
- Operations Management
Regulatory Compliance Specialization
Learn to create a culture of compliance. Master the strategies for building an effective compliance program to manage risk
Offered By
What you will learn
Create a thorough risk profile for your organization.
Tailor a comprehensive compliance program with features best suited to address your organization’s specific risk profile.
Develop strategies for implementing the technologies, policies, monitoring, and training for building an effective privacy compliance program.
Describe the factors that drive the need for anti-corruption laws and understand the ramifications of doing business in a highly-regulated world.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Over the course of this specialization, you will learn how to complete a risk profile of your company or organization, and learn the necessary strategies and features to ensure your compliance program addresses your organization’s specific risk profile. In the privacy context, you will also learn how to apply Fair Information Principles to address compliance risk in the world of data protection. Finally, you will learn strategies to combat both internal corruption and possible corruption on the part of third-party vendors, and how to address violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
This specialization is best suited for professionals with compliance, risk management, human resources, or privacy responsibilities.
This specialization is best suited for professionals with compliance, risk management, human resources, or privacy responsibilities.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
What is Compliance?
Compliance isn’t only about preventing problems and ensuring that everyone is abiding by laws, rules, and regulations. It’s also about the positive impact a robust and ethical compliance program can have on a business or organization.
Effective Compliance Programs
Once you have an understanding of what compliance is, and why it may be important, it is natural to wonder next, “What should I do about it?” In this course, we’ll explore one of the key factors for creating a positive culture of compliance: human psychology. We’ll think about what drives us, what makes us pay attention, what distracts, and how all of these pieces help build a strong belief in an organizational culture of compliance.
Privacy Law and Data Protection
What does it take to comply with privacy laws?
What is Corruption: Anti-Corruption and Compliance
Have you ever paid someone for doing you a favor?
Offered by
University of Pennsylvania
The University of Pennsylvania (commonly referred to as Penn) is a private university, located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States. A member of the Ivy League, Penn is the fourth-oldest institution of higher education in the United States, and considers itself to be the first university in the United States with both undergraduate and graduate studies.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Are there any technical hardware/software requirements for succesfully taking this course?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.