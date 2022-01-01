About this Specialization

Every organization faces a myriad of risks that can threaten its operations, reputation, and bottom line. A robust, effective compliance program can make the difference between companies that successfully navigate those risks, and those that become cautionary tales. This specialization will introduce the essential elements of effective organizational compliance by exploring the concepts, considerations, and strategies for assessing risks and managing the compliance function. You will learn the fundamental principles of effective compliance, the components of an effective compliance program and their applications, and then closely examine two of the most important areas of compliance in today’s business climate: privacy compliance, and anti-corruption. The insights from this program will be applicable to a wide range of different types of organizations, from private companies to non-profits.
What is Compliance?

Effective Compliance Programs

Privacy Law and Data Protection

What is Corruption: Anti-Corruption and Compliance

University of Pennsylvania

