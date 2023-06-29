HRCI
HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate
HRCI

HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate

Launch your career in Human Resources. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills for a career as an Human Resource Associate. No degree or prior experience needed.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Rachel Landers
Michelle Alvarado
Rhea Bautista

Instructors: Rachel Landers

40,290 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
4.8

(807 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

5 months at 6 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the requirements and techniques to recruit and retain talent for an organization

  • Understand how performance management and feedback impact employee relations in an organization

  • Evaluate the various benefits of total remuneration and technology for an organization

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Prepare for a career in Human Resources

  • Receive professional-level training from HRCI
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from HRCI
  • Qualify for in-demand job titles: Human Resources Specialist, Human Resources Associate, Human Resources Coordinator
$52,000+
median U.S. salary for Human Resources¹
91,000+
U.S. job openings in Human Resources¹

Earn a career certificate

Prepare for the aPHR Certification Exam with the HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate

Professional Certificate - 5 course series

Talent Acquisition

Course 117 hours4.8 (525 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Create a job analysis and write a job description

  • Create a talent recruitment strategy

  • Identify and explain all stages of the talent acquisition life cycle

Skills you'll gain

Category: Business Continuity
Category: Employee Engagement
Category: Employee Relations
Category: Performance Management

Learning and Development

Course 215 hours4.7 (257 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • How to create and deliver effective trainings in your organization

  • How to evaluate key metrics that will demonstrate training outcomes and results

Skills you'll gain

Category: Employee Onboarding
Category: Job Analysis
Category: Recruitment
Category: interviewing

Compensation and Benefits

Course 319 hours4.7 (136 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate an organization's compensation strategy

  • Explain different benefit types and options

  • Evaluate and select an appropriate pay system for an organization's needs

Skills you'll gain

Category: Learning Delivery Methods
Category: Effective Training
Category: Training Needs
Category: Learning Models

Employee Relations

Course 422 hours4.7 (77 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain performance management concepts for all levels of employees

  • Outline organizational design principles and strategies for effectiveness

  • Evaluate policies for the workforce and employees of an organization

Skills you'll gain

Category: Legal Compliance
Category: Risk Management
Category: Safety Compliance
Category: Compliance Implementation
Category: Compliance strategy

Compliance and Risk Management

Course 518 hours4.7 (67 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Explain, implement, and apply compliance for an organization

  • Explain and identify key operational activities which require formal risk management policies and procedures

  • Explain and identify key laws and procedural requirements necessary for compliance

Skills you'll gain

Category: Benefit types
Category: Compensation strategy
Category: Pay systems
Category: Total rewards

Instructors

Rachel Landers
HRCI
2 Courses17,964 learners
Michelle Alvarado
HRCI
3 Courses44,375 learners

Offered by

HRCI

