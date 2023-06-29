Human Resource professionals have a significant impact on an organization’s success. They play a vital role in hiring the right people, developing employee policies, and creating a positive work culture. By pursuing a career in Human Resources, you can contribute to the overall achievement of an organization.
This program is uniquely designed to prepare aspiring Human Resource professionals. Through engaging videos, interactive activities, assessments, and peer-reviewed projects, you can enhance your professional expertise and gain a solid understanding of the fundamentals in this field. This program is mobile friendly so whether you prefer accessing the program from your mobile device or computer, you have the flexibility to shape your learning journey.
By the end of this program, you will understand how to:
Effectively recruit, select, and onboard new employees
Develop and implement employee policies and procedures that align with organizational goals
Foster a positive work culture and employee engagement
Understand and navigate legal and ethical considerations in Human Resources
By completing this program, you will receive a certificate from Coursera and also gain the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in this field. You will also be prepared to undertake the HRCI Associate Professional in Human Resources (aPHR) certification exam, setting you apart as a qualified HR professional.
Applied Learning Project
This program has a variety of engaging and interactive self-guided activities that allow you to apply what you have learned to real-world scenarios.
In addition, there are four peer-reviewed projects. These projects serve as opportunities for you to demonstrate your proficiency in various critical areas, including the talent acquisition process, designing impactful training experiences, fostering an inclusive organizational culture, and conducting thorough organization audits.
By successfully completing these projects, you will amass a diverse and impressive collection of tangible examples showcasing your expertise that can be readily shared with prospective employers.