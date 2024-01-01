Profile

Rachel Landers

HR Generalist

Bio

Rachel is an HR professional in the Bay Area. Throughout her HR career she has become skilled at managing all stages of the employee lifecycle. She actually very much enjoys building out those stages from scratch! During her time at a young startup, she also built out the company’s international employment structure, which included 14 countries, as well as the employment processes for each country. Rachel is currently working HR consulting jobs, which she loves, as she has the opportunity to continuously learn and expand her skillset in different industries.

Courses - English

Compliance and Risk Management

Learning and Development

