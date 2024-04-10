HRCI
Talent Acquisition
HRCI

Talent Acquisition

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Brad Boyson
Michelle Alvarado

Instructors: Brad Boyson

What you'll learn

  • Create a job analysis and write a job description

  • Create a talent recruitment strategy

  • Identify and explain all stages of the talent acquisition life cycle

There are 4 modules in this course

This week you will be introduced to the HRCI Program and learn what you need to be successful in this course. You will learn about different staffing options and understand different tools for forecasting workplace needs. Finally, you will differentiate common design approaches and understand legal considerations in job design in the US.

This week you will learn how to write a job description and how to perform a job analysis. You will understand the different methods you can use to recruit and track applicants in a diverse workforce.

In this week, you will discuss the talent acquisition life cycle and learn how to apply different candidate sourcing methods. You will learn how to screen candidates for positions and how to effectively interview candidates. Finally, you will evaluate prospective employees and understand different test options used in the employee evaluation stage.

In your final week of Course 1, you will learn core elements of negotiation, job offers and employment contracts and how to implement best practices for employee onboarding. You will understand the core components of the employee handbook and explore retention activities and strategies that help to retain talent.

Instructors

Brad Boyson
HRCI
