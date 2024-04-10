This course focuses on all aspects of the talent acquisition process. You will learn how to forecast workforce needs, source and recruit talented candidates, and hire and onboard new employees.
Talent Acquisition
This course is part of HRCI Human Resource Associate Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
40,101 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(525 reviews)
97%
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Create a job analysis and write a job description
Create a talent recruitment strategy
Identify and explain all stages of the talent acquisition life cycle
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
17 assignments
Course
(525 reviews)
97%
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Leadership and Management expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from HRCI
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
This week you will be introduced to the HRCI Program and learn what you need to be successful in this course. You will learn about different staffing options and understand different tools for forecasting workplace needs. Finally, you will differentiate common design approaches and understand legal considerations in job design in the US.
What's included
17 videos9 readings3 assignments2 discussion prompts
This week you will learn how to write a job description and how to perform a job analysis. You will understand the different methods you can use to recruit and track applicants in a diverse workforce.
What's included
10 videos3 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts
In this week, you will discuss the talent acquisition life cycle and learn how to apply different candidate sourcing methods. You will learn how to screen candidates for positions and how to effectively interview candidates. Finally, you will evaluate prospective employees and understand different test options used in the employee evaluation stage.
What's included
24 videos3 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
In your final week of Course 1, you will learn core elements of negotiation, job offers and employment contracts and how to implement best practices for employee onboarding. You will understand the core components of the employee handbook and explore retention activities and strategies that help to retain talent.
What's included
15 videos8 readings5 assignments1 peer review2 discussion prompts
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management
Why people choose Coursera for their career
Learner reviews
Showing 3 of 525
525 reviews
- 5 stars
86.36%
- 4 stars
10.60%
- 3 stars
0.94%
- 2 stars
0.37%
- 1 star
1.70%
Reviewed on Apr 9, 2024
Reviewed on Nov 19, 2023
Reviewed on Jul 19, 2023
New to Leadership and Management? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.