Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
Interviewing Best Practices
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Interviewing Best Practices

This course is part of A Manager's Guide to Modern Hiring by AIRS® Specialization

Taught in English

Laura Stoker

Instructor: Laura Stoker

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to create a clear profile with skills and performance expectations required to fill their opening with the best possible.

  • Learn how to be an effective and consistent partner with your recruitment team.

  • How to build an interview team by selecting and preparing the right individuals; then, determine which competencies should be assessed by who.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

4 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

3 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the A Manager's Guide to Modern Hiring by AIRS® Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Today’s hiring teams must implement well thought out strategies to find and attract the talent needed to make the organization successful. This course focuses on arguably the most subjective of these steps - conducting the screening of candidates - and the most important assessment technique: the interview.

What's included

4 videos2 readings1 quiz

In order to be an effective partner with your recruitment team, consistency is key. This section will look at best practices and tools to add to your checklist of things to do when working with your recruiter or human resources business partner.

What's included

3 videos1 reading1 quiz

In order to successfully conduct interviews, it's imperative to prepare. In this module, you'll find tips for reviewing resumes, critical interviewing skills, and a list of questions to ask and avoid.

What's included

4 videos3 readings1 quiz

When the interviews are finished, the power will shift to the candidate who receives the offer. In order to avoid a declined offer, it is imperative to maintain a positive experience for every candidate. Let's look at the post interview phase and its many opportunities to impress the candidate.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz1 peer review

Instructor

Laura Stoker
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)
5 Courses1,315 learners

Offered by

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP)

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions