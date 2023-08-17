Interviewing Best Practices

This course is for talent acquisition professionals who want to streamline and improve their interviewing process.
The process of interviewing and hiring has been around for eons. However, as the profession of recruiting has adapted to changes in the economy and technology, so has the interviewing process. Recruiters and hiring managers must be prepared to implement well thought out strategies to assess top talent in our industries. This course focuses on arguably the most subjective of these steps —conducting the screening of candidates—and the most important assessment technique: the interview. It is difficult to make judgments about people in years, let alone days; and yet this is what the hiring process requires. To be successful in this course, you should have a background in talent acquisition. By the end of this course, you will be able to compare the strengths and weaknesses of the traditional, situational, case, behavioral-based, and performance-based interview formats. You will have a keen understanding of the recruitment process including the players involved, and tips on developing interview questions and leveraging resources. You’ll also learn how to prepare an interview team and develop an outline of interview questions to evaluate specific candidate competencies, and much more!