About this Course

14,873 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(2,838 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Answering "Tell Me About a Time..." Questions

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 52 min), 12 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Answering "What If..." Questions

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Answering "What is Your Biggest Weakness?"

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Handling the End of the Interview

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 44 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED INTERVIEWING TECHNIQUES

View all reviews

About the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization

Interviewing and Resume Writing in English

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder