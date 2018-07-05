People interviewing for jobs today often fail because they are using yesterday's strategies. Recruiting technology has become more sophisticated, and the best employers are constantly changing the way interviews are done. This course gives you detailed strategies for handling tough competency-based, or behavioral, interviews so that you can communicate the knowledge, skills, and abilities that you have and that employers demand.
This course is part of the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Maryland, College Park
The University of Maryland is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 37,000 students, 9,000 faculty and staff, and 250 academic programs. Its faculty includes three Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners, 47 members of the national academies and scores of Fulbright scholars. The institution has a $1.8 billion operating budget, secures $500 million annually in external research funding and recently completed a $1 billion fundraising campaign.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Answering "Tell Me About a Time..." Questions
In this module, you will learn how to respond to behavioral interview questions, also known as competency-based interview questions. You will learn to: differentiate competencies from skills, break down the thinking behind a hiring organization's use of this approach, contrast behavioral interview questions with traditional questions, identify the characteristics of a successful behavioral interview response, apply the S.T.A.R. response strategy to behavioral interview questions, recognize how behavioral interview responses show job competencies, respond to the three most common behavioral interview questions, and communicate benefits to the hiring organization through your responses
Answering "What If..." Questions
In this module, you will learn how to respond to situational interview questions, also known as "What If" interview questions. These also include the so-called "wild-card" interview questions. You will learn to: recognize what the hiring organization is looking for in asking these questions, communicate your character values through your responses, apply the P.R.E.P. response strategy to answering interview questions, apply the Pros. vs. Cons. response strategy to answering interview questions, and apply the 5 W's response strategy to answering interview questions.
Answering "What is Your Biggest Weakness?"
In this module, you will learn how to respond to questions that probe for weaknesses. You will learn to: recognize what the hiring organization is looking for in asking these questions, avoid common pitfalls in answering this question, demonstrate mature self-assessment skills through this question, demonstrate the ability to take responsibility for your own growth, demonstrate your ability to perform under pressure, use hedging language to soften negative information, use boosting language to emphasize positive information, and a strategy for positioning yourself for executive assignments.
Handling the End of the Interview
In this module, you will learn how to ask your own questions and how to negotiate a job offer. You will learn to: ask questions that communicate your strengths and competencies, ask questions that help you determine whether the organization is a good fit for you, ask questions that help you align the interview with your career goals, probe for organizational characteristics that can complement your strengths, assess your market value to the company, negotiate the best salary and compensation package for yourself.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.30%
- 4 stars15.15%
- 3 stars3.03%
- 2 stars0.75%
- 1 star0.75%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ADVANCED INTERVIEWING TECHNIQUES
It's really impressive and helpful for the one who is going to give interview for the first time as well as for the one who is not able to make it in many chance.
It is best course for all learners who want to learn interviewing skills as much as English language.
great course to improve and learn communication skills and email writing
It's a very useful prep for interviews. I learned quite a lot from how to research a company to how to deal with a late phone call. This course definitely worth the time.
About the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
This specialization will help you develop the English language strategies and communication skills you need to advance in your professional career. Whether you already have a successful career and are looking to move forward, whether you’re looking to change careers, whether you’re starting out in the world of work, or whether you’re coming back into the world of work after some time away – if you believe in working for more than a paycheck, then this specialization will help you. The core courses cover preparing for a successful job search, including self research and research of the job market and industries of interest; strengthening your interview skills by recognizing what hiring managers are looking for and taking steps to prepare for the types of tough questions today's premier companies use; and preparing a resume, cover letter and supporting business documents. The capstone will allow you to apply the skills you learn in this specialization to your own job search.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.