Jul 5, 2018
It's a very useful prep for interviews. I learned quite a lot from how to research a company to how to deal with a late phone call. This course definitely worth the time.
Apr 5, 2021
It's really impressive and helpful for the one who is going to give interview for the first time as well as for the one who is not able to make it in many chance.
By Konstantin Y•
Apr 5, 2018
Most difficult cource! But it force you to be better! I highly advice to go through it!
By ANUP T P•
Oct 8, 2020
great course to improve and learn communication skills and email writing
By BECHIKH N•
Nov 10, 2020
I strongly recommended for job seekers, job switchers and career coaches in English speaking countries.
By Laxman G•
May 26, 2016
This is an interview Swiss-army knife and can be used equally effectively by candidates as well as those who interview candidates.
By cfinnna•
Jul 6, 2018
By Khanh•
Oct 16, 2016
Great content! Very practical and useful.
By Tatjana K•
Jan 5, 2021
I just want to say, that this course is one of the best courses in the range of Coursera courses I passed. Absolutely great combination of topics, video and additional material. It is just perfect. Well done! Indeed! Thank you so much for the work done by instructions and other personnel involved in course creation!
By afnan A•
Jan 18, 2017
This is one of the most valuable courses, the videos and the readings were great benefits to me as an HR professional and as a candidate as well.
I recommend that everyone who needs to pass the interviews to enroll and watch this course!
By Helene Y•
Jun 28, 2016
It's very helpful. Thank
By Serhat G•
May 15, 2019
Excellent content.
By ALEJANDRO B•
Jun 8, 2017
The assignments evaluation are too weighted in English fluency.
By kishore•
Sep 29, 2020
Good one
By Cheenu•
Apr 6, 2021
By Frank D•
May 13, 2018
Fantastic course and tutors!
Thank you so much for so inspiring interview prep material :)
By Teresa d V•
Sep 16, 2017
Me ha encantado el nivel de detalle y los conocimientos que aporta. Lo recomiendo a todos.
By David M•
Sep 25, 2020
Perfect - I have learnt a lot new techniques and sorted out some black spots :)
By Neeraj H G•
Oct 8, 2020
Learnt kot of interviewing techniques and its ways.
By Панов С•
Jan 7, 2021
Practical and useful course
By Isha T•
Apr 7, 2021
Its such a nice course
By Devkinandan•
Jun 2, 2016
Nice course.
By coco.zhuhui•
Apr 16, 2018
Excellent!
By Charmi S•
Sep 16, 2020
love it!
By Md. R Q S•
Oct 11, 2020
great
By georgina h b•
May 12, 2016
By Andy T•
Apr 19, 2016
