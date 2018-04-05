Chevron Left
People interviewing for jobs today often fail because they are using yesterday's strategies. Recruiting technology has become more sophisticated, and the best employers are constantly changing the way interviews are done. This course gives you detailed strategies for handling tough competency-based, or behavioral, interviews so that you can communicate the knowledge, skills, and abilities that you have and that employers demand. You will be able to: 1. Identify what the hiring organization is looking for in using behavioral interviewing techniques. 2. List the steps in the S.T.A.R. response strategy and apply the steps, using reasonably correct language, to respond to behavioral interview questions. 3. Use your responses to behavioral and competency-based questions to communicate your personal values. 4. Identify what the hiring organization is looking for in asking situational and wild-card interview questions. 5. List the steps in the P.R.E.P. and 5 W's response strategies and apply the steps, using reasonably correct language, to answer at least one wild-card and two situational interview questions. 6. Develop an optimal strategy for responding to the weaknesses question, based on recognizing why a hiring organization asks these questions. 7. Demonstrate your personal strengths and maturity through your responses to the weaknesses question. 8. Correctly apply hedging language to soften a negative and boosting language to emphasize a positive aspect of your professional and/or academic background. 9. Ask questions to determine how well an organization fits with your personality, career goals and salary objectives. 10. Ask questions that communicate your competencies and strengths. 11. Negotiate the best job offer and compensation package for yourself. 12. Perform successfully on telephone interviews....

Top reviews

CC

Jul 5, 2018

It's a very useful prep for interviews. I learned quite a lot from how to research a company to how to deal with a late phone call. This course definitely worth the time.

CC

Apr 5, 2021

It's really impressive and helpful for the one who is going to give interview for the first time as well as for the one who is not able to make it in many chance.

By Konstantin Y

Apr 5, 2018

Most difficult cource! But it force you to be better! I highly advice to go through it!

By ANUP T P

Oct 8, 2020

great course to improve and learn communication skills and email writing

By BECHIKH N

Nov 10, 2020

I strongly recommended for job seekers, job switchers and career coaches in English speaking countries.

By Laxman G

May 26, 2016

This is an interview Swiss-army knife and can be used equally effectively by candidates as well as those who interview candidates.

By cfinnna

Jul 6, 2018

By Khanh

Oct 16, 2016

Great content! Very practical and useful.

By Tatjana K

Jan 5, 2021

I just want to say, that this course is one of the best courses in the range of Coursera courses I passed. Absolutely great combination of topics, video and additional material. It is just perfect. Well done! Indeed! Thank you so much for the work done by instructions and other personnel involved in course creation!

By afnan A

Jan 18, 2017

This is one of the most valuable courses, the videos and the readings were great benefits to me as an HR professional and as a candidate as well.

I recommend that everyone who needs to pass the interviews to enroll and watch this course!

By Helene Y

Jun 28, 2016

It's very helpful. Thank

By Serhat G

May 15, 2019

Excellent content.

By ALEJANDRO B

Jun 8, 2017

The assignments evaluation are too weighted in English fluency.

By kishore

Sep 29, 2020

Good one

By Cheenu

Apr 6, 2021

By Frank D

May 13, 2018

Fantastic course and tutors!

Thank you so much for so inspiring interview prep material :)

By Teresa d V

Sep 16, 2017

Me ha encantado el nivel de detalle y los conocimientos que aporta. Lo recomiendo a todos.

By David M

Sep 25, 2020

Perfect - I have learnt a lot new techniques and sorted out some black spots :)

By Neeraj H G

Oct 8, 2020

Learnt kot of interviewing techniques and its ways.

By Панов С

Jan 7, 2021

Practical and useful course

By Isha T

Apr 7, 2021

Its such a nice course

By Devkinandan

Jun 2, 2016

Nice course.

By coco.zhuhui

Apr 16, 2018

Excellent!

By Charmi S

Sep 16, 2020

love it!

By Md. R Q S

Oct 11, 2020

great

By georgina h b

May 12, 2016

E

By Andy T

Apr 19, 2016

E

