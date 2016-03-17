This course, the first in the "Interviewing and Resume Writing in English" specialization, guides you to discover the interests, talents and competencies that you can use to find and do work that leverages your strengths, passions and who you are as a person, so you can start doing work that matters to you and to the world. Whether you already have a career and are looking to move forward, whether you’re looking to change careers, whether you’re starting out in the world of work, whether you’re coming back into the world of work after some time away – this course will help you see your path more clearly and will teach you how to communicate your value to an employer in a way that he or she can immediately recognize.
This module introduces you to the specialization, giving you background and an overview of what you will learn in the weeks ahead.
Researching Yourself
In this module, you'll begin developing your individual strategy to guide your job search, from picking a career direction to measuring effectiveness of your search.
Discovering Your Transferable Skills
In this module, you'll learn how to develop and apply an important strategy used in the English-language world to communicate core competencies to a prospective employer.
Improving Your English Pronunciation
In this module, you'll learn how to control your use of intonation and rhythm in spoken English. These dynamics do more to improve your comprehensibility than any other feature of the spoken language.
About the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
This specialization will help you develop the English language strategies and communication skills you need to advance in your professional career. Whether you already have a successful career and are looking to move forward, whether you’re looking to change careers, whether you’re starting out in the world of work, or whether you’re coming back into the world of work after some time away – if you believe in working for more than a paycheck, then this specialization will help you. The core courses cover preparing for a successful job search, including self research and research of the job market and industries of interest; strengthening your interview skills by recognizing what hiring managers are looking for and taking steps to prepare for the types of tough questions today's premier companies use; and preparing a resume, cover letter and supporting business documents. The capstone will allow you to apply the skills you learn in this specialization to your own job search.
