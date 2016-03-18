MC
Oct 11, 2020
I really enjoyed the course! The first two weeks were the most beneficial to me. I didn't realize the last two weeks were related to the English language though. Overall, it was very helpful.
Apr 23, 2020
i like the course, but i finished it 3 weeks ago and i am still waiting for a calification in the last assesment to finish it, i am waiting for it 3 weeks ago so i can do other courses.
By Moises E G R•
Mar 18, 2016
This is a great course to take if you are int eh process of job hunting. The material and guidance given in this course are more useful that some in-campus courses.
By KK R•
May 21, 2017
Fantastic course. Highly recommended for people who are looking out for jobs and have challenges in projecting/marketing themselves.
By Maxime Z•
Mar 31, 2016
This course should be taken by anyone involved in the processs of applying for job interviews! It's both useful and pleasant to take.
I work for a big company, in France, in the field of "science & technology R&D", and my lab recently opened a position for which we started interviewing applicants a few weeks ago. As a member of the team the position is opened to work with, I've been involved in the interview process. I was just amazed to see how unprepared the applicants were : they made mistake after mistake. Since we also have trainees and Ph.D students in the lab, who'll soon have to search for their first job, I had a look at the MOOC offer in the field of "preparing for job interviews", in order to see what advice I could provide for them to get prepared for this key step in building their career.
I registered to this MOOC, as an auditor, and started browsing through their videos and accompanying documents. I just got caught in right away, despite the fact that I couldn't participate (neither submit nor evaluate) in assignments: one needs to be pay for that, and I had no real interest in doing so, for now, although I truly think it's worth the cost if one is in the position of preparing for job interviews.
I realised that, if the job applicants we interviewed in my lab had taken this remarkable course prior to their interviews, this would have saved them so many basic mistakes. If you never had the opportunity to reflect on what a job interview process is, and are applying for interviews, just give it a try: I bet you'll benefit from this experience a lot... and it might simply change your life! This course is the first of a series of 5 from a specialization. I already audited the first 2 courses, and I'm just eager to see the next two come on stage (the last is a capstone project I'll skip for now.)
By Raquel S•
Aug 7, 2016
You can't introduce yourself to someone if you don't know who you are. This course does such a wonderful job of helping you accumulate the best of you, so that you can then present it to the rest of the world (more specifically in this case, your interviewers.) There are some lessons on English pronunciation, which I found a touch tedious since I'm a native speaker, but it's nothing that takes away from the overall class. Professor Duquette's can be felt through the videos. He is clear, relevant and charming as a speaker - you honestly enjoy watching and listening to the audio content. Highly recommended!
By Mrcelebratelife•
Aug 17, 2021
This is a great course! The lecturer is very engaging. The content is very well organised and easy to understand. I have learnt a great deal from this course. Thank you!
By Rodrigo P F•
Oct 9, 2016
This course showed me there is a objective and systematic way for preparing for interviews and improving my English skills.
By Xi M•
Apr 9, 2016
Scientific approaches. Effective. Great instructor.
By Abdelhamid C•
Feb 2, 2018
very good course
By Daniela F•
Dec 19, 2018
I am currently looking for a job in a English speaking market and I felt I needed some preparation for this venture. This course not only taught me how to prepare myself, but also I got to understand some of my professional traits. I can now delineate my skills and competencies. I am more confident about my expertise and can stand on solid ground in interviews. Thank you very much, Professor Duquette!
By José A R N•
Sep 21, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this specialization to get new knowledge English as a second language to complete my CV in Data Science.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By Anna•
Oct 8, 2017
Mr. Duquette is a brilliant mind and superb lecturer. He has created a remarkable and effective course which is truly helping me gain the skills I need to succeed in life. The course is delivered with high quality presentations, outstanding material, and is easy to navigate. Thank you, Mr. Duquette, for putting together th
By Heidi B B•
Oct 9, 2017
This has been a valuable course enabling me to identify my employable strengths and passions. It has helped me to determine which direction I should take as I make a career change. Practical assignments requiring the formulation of real goals and plans to achieve success have been very helpful.
By Lisa S•
Feb 22, 2016
Excellent course! I learned a lot from this course and went away with a lot of new skills. Before taking this course I thought I was very familiar with the subject matter, but through this course I discovered a new list of skills I bring with me to the interview.
By VRAJESH V•
Feb 5, 2022
this is the best course as well as the proffesor which is teaching from University of Maryland is the best faculty ever i mert online or virtually since i started my virtual learning. KEEP GOING it help many students.
By Mary C•
Oct 12, 2020
By Deleted A•
Apr 24, 2020
By Nour E D A M•
Dec 26, 2016
Great instructor and course material is amazing. I've really enjoyed every single step in this course :)
By Carmen Y K•
Dec 11, 2021
This is an exceptionally great course to take to help write your resume and prepare for interviews.
By Komal S•
Oct 12, 2018
full on full. A complete self analysation programme.
Totally enjoying it.
Try once at least.
By ESHBILIA Q•
May 7, 2021
This is one of the best courses. It's for advanced students but still very fruitful.
By Taras V•
Oct 25, 2017
I appreciate for workaround for improving English in my professional life
By Andini K•
Sep 6, 2020
goo to know how to preparation for doing good interview. that's good.
By Shama K S•
Mar 11, 2017
Excellent course. It helped me re-evaluate my career and go forward
By Katherine Z•
Jul 9, 2018
I have enjoyed all the information I gathered through this course!
By Nenad F•
Apr 19, 2016
Great course, thanks a lot for teaching me valuable lessons.