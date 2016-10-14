About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Preparing to Write

Week 2

Writing a Winning Resume

Week 3

Choosing a Resume Format

Week 4

Writing a Winning Cover Letter

