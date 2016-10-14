How can you bring your resume to the top of the pile? How can you present yourself to prospective employers using the language they already speak inside their organization? This course will give you answers to those questions. You will learn how to convert a boring resume into a dynamic asset statement that conveys your talents in the language that an employer understands.
This course is part of the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
About this Course
University of Maryland, College Park
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Preparing to Write
In this module, you'll learn to how position your resume to a specific marketing purpose, how to align your resume with the specific needs of the hiring organization, and how to ensure your resume ranks high on the relevancy scales used by top-notch organizations today.
Writing a Winning Resume
In this module, you will learn how to construct powerful accomplishment statements, how to write effective summary sections and job objectives, how to select action words to present you as a doer and achiever, and how to use two web resources that can help you find powerful language for your resume.
Choosing a Resume Format
In this module, you'll learn how to select the best resume format to support your experience and career goals. You'll learn how to prepare resumes for electronic submission and for submission to OCR engines. You learn the benefits of using an internal resume in your annual review process, and you'll learn what never to put on a resume.
Writing a Winning Cover Letter
In this module, you'll how to prepare an effective cover letter and how to use marketing strategies to get you cover letter to work for you. You'll learn how to use similar strategies to write a follow-up letter after interviews.
TOP REVIEWS FROM WRITING WINNING RESUMES AND COVER LETTERS
One of the most compelling and amazing courses on Coursera. Teaches you the essentials required to survive in the 'market'.
This is a great course and it helps you to learn how to write a high-quality resume.
I went over the resume writing, and it is a breakthrough the way it is presented. I loved the training and left me motivated.
This course primarily focuses on self development, great course.
About the Interviewing and Resume Writing in English Specialization
This specialization will help you develop the English language strategies and communication skills you need to advance in your professional career. Whether you already have a successful career and are looking to move forward, whether you’re looking to change careers, whether you’re starting out in the world of work, or whether you’re coming back into the world of work after some time away – if you believe in working for more than a paycheck, then this specialization will help you. The core courses cover preparing for a successful job search, including self research and research of the job market and industries of interest; strengthening your interview skills by recognizing what hiring managers are looking for and taking steps to prepare for the types of tough questions today's premier companies use; and preparing a resume, cover letter and supporting business documents. The capstone will allow you to apply the skills you learn in this specialization to your own job search.
