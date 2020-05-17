About this Course

Instructor

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Introduction to the Course & Resumes

The Foundation of your Resume: A Self-Inventory

Week 2

Writing Content for your Resume

Week 3

Piecing it all Together: Organization, Structure, Format

Week 4

Know your Industry

Best-Practices for your Resume from an Employer

Frequently Asked Questions

