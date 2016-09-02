RP
May 26, 2020
It's wonderful experience with Quiz of Resume. I learn lots of things about resume and I am sure after completing this wonderful course everyone can write a effective and impressive resume.thank you.
M
Apr 13, 2020
In the words of myself , i would say "Coursera" is certainty an highly professional educative platform to learn about academic and non academic lessons. I'm pretty much pleased with their lessons.
By Ioannis D•
Sep 2, 2016
This course is best for recent graduates. It covers the basics. Feedback from course participants is not very valuable unfortunately. People just don't have the time or the experience to give any substantial feedback. For a project-centered course, I would expect feedback on the project (your resume) to be important.
A better course that covers the same topic in more detail is: Writing Winning Resumes and Cover Letters. I've taken 5 MOOCs on resume writing and this course is by far the best. Much better use of your time.
By Aditya A D•
Apr 24, 2020
The experience was really very nice. Got to earn several things which were not taught by anyone till now. I thank the platform and the course instructor from the bottom of my heart .
By Md. N H•
Apr 14, 2020
By Amira D•
Apr 17, 2020
this course was excellent, especially for students who basically do not know how to go through a resume, and don't know where to look when they are trying to match that resume with the position they're applying for. additionally, this course was well organized, and the instructor was so great and gave all the relevant information. big thanks to the Coursera team and for the instructing team for the useful content.
By Deleted A•
Dec 2, 2019
I was able to create a new resume from scratch in an hour and it looks better that any document I have submitted in the past. Easy, informative, and straightforward
By A N A•
Apr 5, 2020
Through this video modules i can able to access some additional information. And by completing this sessions now i can design my own resume without any mistakes.
By Pier L•
Apr 7, 2019
I appreciated the concept of the one page resume with mostly relevant information, and the stimulus to squeeze experiences for skill display. At times, I felt that it was oriented only towards people with an abundance of experiences and education, leaving relatively inexperienced people hanging.
By Suprabhat D•
Dec 9, 2018
One of the best!! :)
I already have a resume set-up (but there is no end to learning something new and implementing) but it gave a new perspective altogether. I will definitely implement it and try to make it a perfect one (although there is no end to perfection!)
Thank you very much for creating such an awesome course! :)
By 112 P P•
May 27, 2020
By Jenny M T•
Nov 21, 2016
It's very engaging and I learned very much about resume writing that I was able to revise my resume in good time for job seeking. Thank you very much!
By Alidsana C•
Aug 8, 2020
What did you learn from module 1 and 2
Module: 1
A resume, sometimes called a CV or curriculum vitae, is a document that lists your work experience, education, skills and achievements. You'll need a resume for almost any job application. It is helpful to think of the resume as an advertisement.
In Resume rubric should have 5 types of this:
- Grammar, Spelling and Vocabulary.
- Content information, header.
- Content, Structure and order.
- Education section.
- Additional section, Activities.
Module: 2 how to create your resume
A CV is typically a loaner document and it's something that's mostly going to be used only in areas of research or academia. Start writing your resume, and there's a saying that says, don't worry too much about your format or don't worry too much about the specifics. Just start writing down all of the experiences you can think of. So now that you have all these experiences down on the page, it's time to start thinking about the way in which you want to organize them,
-An objective statement.
Objective statements are like professional summary, or maybe summary of skills,
-The education sections.
It is very common to have your education as the highest section on your page.
Transferable skills are it just indicates a skill that you might have
started to develop at a certain job or work experience, and
that you could certainly apply in a different work experience as well.
What did you learn from module 3 and 4
Module: 3
Templates are very tempting for many people who might be setting out to write their first resume. They seem to simplify their process, they just kind of tell you where to put things and then it creates the document for you. Add more, you try to start to change something whether it's moving a margin around, or maybe you're trying to add some bulleted items, you might be trying to add a section entirely.
- We need to consider is the margins
Your margins by default should be somewhere around one inch on
all four sides.
- Also consider the font face and size.
Your font size should be somewhere between 10.5 and 12, it should be larger on your document is going to be your name at the very top.
- Considering on your headings.
You want your headings to be the exact same size font as the rest of your resume.
Module: 4 Know your industry
We need to know some job postings. So, all the follows are how that resume is tailored toward that job posting. we have a strong consistent format and a clean look with strong verbs behind the bullet points. There have to include the most relevant information towards the top of the page and grouped everything else in areas.
If we are interested in her additional clinical experience we can read more about the different settings. If we want to read more about her leadership experience, we can quickly navigate to that portion of her document. Similarly, if those things aren't of interest to a potential employer, they can skim over the entire section and spend more of their time focusing on the things they are looking for.
Module: 5/6/7
There are many questions when the employer interviews the people, for example
-Tell me a little bit about yourself and what you do?
-If a college graduate hasn't had related employment, what do you look at?
-Could you give us an example of a time a resume made a great impression on you?
There are many questions that related to resume
-How long should my resume be?
Actually, your resume can be anywhere between one and two pages long.
Mostly resumes, there have a one-page resume.
-How many bullets should I have foe each experience?
Some experiences might not require a bullet point. Others might require one or two. Some of them might require three for four. I've seen some experiences, depending on the length of them, up to five, six, seven.
By Archit S•
Jul 4, 2019
Its a really great course and I feel that resume making needs such fine details to be known. Because to get over the threshold set up by the recruiters we need to go an extra mile by perfection all the fine details and making our resume more attractive and appealing. It was the right choice for me. Thanks to coursera staff and everyone involved in making of this course.
By Ron D•
Apr 10, 2016
Does what it promises with no nonsense.
Warning for those not living in the US: this course is tailored toward US resumes, which have requirements such as not being longer than one page, which may not be applicable to you. That said, I still found this course very useful despite being Dutch myself.
By Rangeshwaran S•
Apr 7, 2020
This is a wonderful course for those who knows how to make a resumé but care to polish their resumé to make it even better. I guarantee that people will find something useful for their resumé after completing this course
By Rupam D•
May 10, 2020
The Instructor covered each and every topic extremely well. His way of teaching is sumptuous and I recommend this course to every job seeker to watch before forwarding his/her resume to the employer of any organization.
By Kalyani P•
Jun 15, 2020
the course was excellent. I learnt a lot of new things which nobody had told me before. I would like to thank you for providing us such a wonderful course which would surely help us in future.
By Abdul A C M•
Jun 24, 2020
This course was so good to learn some tricks on how to write a good CV for the project proposal. I personally get benefitted from this course and would recommend every one to take this course.
By Alexandra W•
Jan 30, 2019
This information is available in a more concise format on many websites for free. The side-by-side comparison of resume to employment/job description was very helpful, though.
By MissVen•
Nov 16, 2018
I reviewed the course. I didn't like it. I found the first *.doc file useful to remain some basic tips
By Indunil M H•
Dec 20, 2016
This is a very interesting and informative course which is ideal for college students and young professionals to enhance their resume writing skills. The instructor's approach to writing resumes is quite impressive.
By Ayrton M•
Apr 28, 2020
This course gives you a lot of information on what and how to put down information on paper. It builds your confidence and even tells you what the employer looks for in your resume. Thanks a lot for this course.
By Balbir K•
Jul 21, 2021
Before taking this course I didn't know there are some deep insights in making a good resume. This course helped me a lot in learning how you should represent yourself in your resume. Thanks!!
By Naubahar R•
May 12, 2020
Highly structured and well designed course that covered all key areas to develop a professional resume. Reading material and quizzes helped a lot to understand the key areas
By Abhas K•
May 18, 2020
Very helpful in actually learning and making your resumes efficient and good to look at. 10/10 would recommend to anyone thinking of taking the course. Precise and concise.
By Maita E•
Apr 17, 2020
I feel so relieved and I am excited to apply everything I learned. This is something I can review from time to time for myself, and for my students, too. Thank you!