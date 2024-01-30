The demand for project managers in on the rise across different industries, including construction, healthcare, Information Technology, and finance. According to the Project Management Institute's (PMI) most recent Talent Gap report, 2.3 million people will be needed each year to fill all of the project management-oriented positions expected to open in the near future.
Project Management Job Search, Resume, and Interview Prep
This course is part of multiple programs.
Taught in English
Included with
Course
(12 reviews)
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explain the role of a project manager, career opportunities, the roles, titles, responsibilities and the required skills and competencies
Create a resume, portfolio, and cover letter based on the job requirements and apply tips and best practices to prepare for a job interview
Describe various interview question types, including industry, skills and experience, and behavioral, and how to respond to them effectively
Discuss post-interview actions required to position yourself for success and apply tips to help during salary negotiation
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
January 2024
13 assignments
Course
(12 reviews)
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from IBM
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 5 modules in this course
In this module, you will learn about the role of the project manager and the required skills and competencies. You will be introduced to the Project Management Institute's (PMI) Talent Triangle, which categorizes and lists key skills and competencies essential for a project manager's success. The module will also introduce you to the career opportunities in project management. You will also learn about using online sites for building a network. Finally, you will have the opportunity to create a portfolio and an elevator pitch.
What's included
11 videos3 readings3 assignments9 plugins
In this module, you will learn about the methods used to conduct research on the company and industry that you want to work in. You will also learn about how to read a job posting and working with third-party recruiters to apply for jobs. Next, you will create a basic resume and understand why it is important have an Application Tracking System (ATS) software compatible resume. Finally, you will draft a basic cover letter that can be tailored based on the requirements in a job posting.
What's included
6 videos2 readings3 assignments7 plugins
This module is all about the interview process. You’ll gain advice for submitting a professional application and interview preparation. Delve into Human Resource (HR) screening considerations, the technical screening, and the first stage interview process. The module will provide various tips for overcoming common interviewing challenges and for effectively responding to questions. Finally, you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge of the STAR technique to practice responding to some behavioral questions.
What's included
11 videos2 readings3 assignments10 plugins
In this module, you’ll focus on preparing and answering interview questions and recommended post-interview actions. Learn effective techniques for responding to core and behavioral interview questions, including tips and techniques for project management-specific responses. You’ll learn how to handle challenging, tricky, and illegal interview questions and what to do if you encounter inappropriate interview actions. In addition, you will learn what to do if you receive a job offer and if you do not receive a job offer, and get valuable tips for successful salary negotiations.
What's included
6 videos2 readings3 assignments8 plugins
In this module, you have the option to work on a project where you will be apply your knowledge to apply for a job posting with the relevant updated documents. Next, the final exam will test your knowledge of the course’s content.
What's included
3 readings1 assignment1 plugin
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Personal Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Personal Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.