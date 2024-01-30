IBM
Project Management Job Search, Resume, and Interview Prep
Project Management Job Search, Resume, and Interview Prep

Taught in English

IBM Skills Network Team
Daniel C. Yeomans

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

What you'll learn

  • Explain the role of a project manager, career opportunities, the roles, titles, responsibilities and the required skills and competencies

  • Create a resume, portfolio, and cover letter based on the job requirements and apply tips and best practices to prepare for a job interview

  • Describe various interview question types, including  industry, skills and experience, and behavioral, and how to respond to them effectively

  • Discuss post-interview actions required to position yourself for success and apply tips to help during salary negotiation

There are 5 modules in this course

In this module, you will learn about the role of the project manager and the required skills and competencies. You will be introduced to the Project Management Institute's (PMI) Talent Triangle, which categorizes and lists key skills and competencies essential for a project manager's success. The module will also introduce you to the career opportunities in project management. You will also learn about using online sites for building a network. Finally, you will have the opportunity to create a portfolio and an elevator pitch.

In this module, you will learn about the methods used to conduct research on the company and industry that you want to work in. You will also learn about how to read a job posting and working with third-party recruiters to apply for jobs. Next, you will create a basic resume and understand why it is important have an Application Tracking System (ATS) software compatible resume. Finally, you will draft a basic cover letter that can be tailored based on the requirements in a job posting.

This module is all about the interview process. You’ll gain advice for submitting a professional application and interview preparation. Delve into Human Resource (HR) screening considerations, the technical screening, and the first stage interview process. The module will provide various tips for overcoming common interviewing challenges and for effectively responding to questions. Finally, you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge of the STAR technique to practice responding to some behavioral questions.

In this module, you’ll focus on preparing and answering interview questions and recommended post-interview actions. Learn effective techniques for responding to core and behavioral interview questions, including tips and techniques for project management-specific responses. You’ll learn how to handle challenging, tricky, and illegal interview questions and what to do if you encounter inappropriate interview actions. In addition, you will learn what to do if you receive a job offer and if you do not receive a job offer, and get valuable tips for successful salary negotiations.

In this module, you have the option to work on a project where you will be apply your knowledge to apply for a job posting with the relevant updated documents. Next, the final exam will test your knowledge of the course’s content.

IBM Skills Network Team
Daniel C. Yeomans
