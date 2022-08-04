To navigate today’s complex and rapidly changing work environments, many organizations divide work into projects. Project management provides a structured approach to plan and manage projects in order to achieve on-time, within-budget, and scope as planned delivery.
What you will learn
Compare and contrast predictive and adaptive project management models
Investigate how to lead effective meetings and how motivating your team can lead to project success
Create planning documents and others that help you scope a project, plan project schedules, and create accurate budgets
Apply processes and tools that drive project initiation
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Project initiation
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Why Project Management?
Traditional Project Management
Modern Project Management
Setting Up the Project for Success
