Course 2 of 9 in the
IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate
What you will learn

  • Compare and contrast predictive and adaptive project management models

  • Investigate how to lead effective meetings and how motivating your team can lead to project success

  • Create planning documents and others that help you scope a project, plan project schedules, and create accurate budgets

  • Apply processes and tools that drive project initiation

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Project Planning
  • Project initiation
Course 2 of 9 in the
IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
25 minutes to complete

Why Project Management?

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min)
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Traditional Project Management

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Modern Project Management

1 hour to complete
Week4
Week 4
24 minutes to complete

Setting Up the Project for Success

24 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)

About the IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate

IBM IT Project Manager

