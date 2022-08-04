About this Course

What you will learn

  • Discuss ways to foster a healthy environment for team members and explain the effects of empowering team members.

  • Demonstrate better project communications by applying different communication skills and mediums.

  • Apply leadership skills for positive project outcomes.

  • Demonstrate increased stakeholder engagement by applying the knowledge and skills to acquire resources and keep stakeholders involved in the project.

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Communication
  • Leadership
  • Stakeholder Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 9 in the
IBM IT Project Manager Professional Certificate
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Creating a Healthy Project Foundation

1 hour to complete
2 readings
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Effective Communications Building Blocks

2 hours to complete
4 readings
Week3
Week 3
28 minutes to complete

Communications Planning

28 minutes to complete
1 reading
Week4
Week 4
20 minutes to complete

Leadership Fundamentals

20 minutes to complete

