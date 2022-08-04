Many organizations today are turning to project-based workflows to adapt to a complex and rapidly changing work environment. Project management is a highly valued skill that provides a structured approach to managing projects.
What you will learn
Discuss ways to foster a healthy environment for team members and explain the effects of empowering team members.
Demonstrate better project communications by applying different communication skills and mediums.
Apply leadership skills for positive project outcomes.
Demonstrate increased stakeholder engagement by applying the knowledge and skills to acquire resources and keep stakeholders involved in the project.
Skills you will gain
- Project Management
- Communication
- Leadership
- Stakeholder Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Creating a Healthy Project Foundation
Effective Communications Building Blocks
Communications Planning
Leadership Fundamentals
