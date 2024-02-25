Microsoft
Project Manager Engagement with Stakeholders
Project Manager Engagement with Stakeholders

Taught in English

Instructor:

Beginner level

1 hour (approximately)
What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the significance of communication in alignment with the organization's strategic goals and business needs.

  • Explore the influence of organizational culture, structure, and governance on project management decisions and outcomes.

  • Describe cultural nuances affecting project communications and stakeholder engagements, fostering effective collaboration across cultural boundaries.

Skills you'll gain

