Learner Reviews & Feedback for Project Management Communication, Stakeholders & Leadership by Skill Up Ed Tech
Many organizations today are turning to project-based workflows to adapt to a complex and rapidly changing work environment. Project management is a highly valued skill that provides a structured approach to managing projects.
In this course, you will learn how to lead, communicate, and manage stakeholders as a project manager. This course will teach you how to cultivate a healthy project environment and review the benefits of empowering team members. You will learn different ways of communicating with team members across different types of stakeholders using appropriate communication mediums and channels. You will explore the leadership skills used to improve stakeholder engagement and facilitate successful projects from their inception through closing.
Throughout this course, you will work with numerous hands-on labs and real-world examples to develop your communication, leadership, and stakeholder management skills....