About the Course
To navigate today’s complex and rapidly changing work environments, many organizations divide work into projects. Project management provides a structured approach to plan and manage projects in order to achieve on-time, within-budget, and scope as planned delivery.
Compare and contrast predictive and adaptive project management models. Learn to avoid common causes of project failure. Investigate how to lead effective meetings and how motivating your team can lead to project success. Create essential documents required during the project initiation phase like the business case, project charter, project brief, stakeholder register, and stakeholder engagement plan. Prepare other project documents to help you scope a project and plan accurate project schedules and budgets.
You will gain practical experience with hands-on labs. Upon completion, you will have a portfolio of widely used project initiation and planning assets to demonstrate your skills to potential employers.
This course is set up to help you succeed as a project manager. It is well-suited for those looking to step up their careers or new graduates seeking to establish their project management careers....