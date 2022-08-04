Project Management: Foundations and Initiation provides students the foundational knowledge of how engineering projects are managed and initiated. Project managers are responsible for project scope, stakeholder management, effective communication, and team leadership. In this course, you will develop introductory skills needed to manage traditional engineering projects, along with tools needed to engage stakeholders and build diverse teams.
This course is part of the Project Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
No specific background is necessary to succeed at this course.
What you will learn
By successfully completing this course, you will be able to define the role of a project manager and describe different project management methods.
You will be able to produce a project charter and a stakeholder analysis.
And you will be able to from a successful project team and determine project resources.
Skills you will gain
- Resource Management
- Engineering management
- Business Communication
- Team Management
- Project Management
No specific background is necessary to succeed at this course.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Start working towards your Master's degree
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Project Management and the Role of the Project Manager
In this module, you will learn how this course is structured and assessed. You will also be introduced to the practice of project management and the role of the project manager.
Starting the Project: Project Scope
In this module, you will learn the processes required to ensure the project is delivered with the specified features and functions. You will also learn to develop a team charter.
Managing Stakeholders & Communications
In this module, you will learn the framework for analyzing and communicating with project stakeholders.
Forming & Leading the Project Team
In this module, you will learn the tools used in project resource management. You will also gain a better understanding of what drives team performance and how to lead a high-performing project team.
About the Project Management Specialization
The Project Management specialization is designed to be an introduction to the project management discipline, including the concepts, tools, and techniques used in the management and leadership of projects. Key topics covered include the role of the project manager; the project team; cost, schedule and risk management; quality in projects; and the project lifecycle.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.