About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Project Management Specialization
Beginner Level

N​o specific background is necessary to succeed at this course.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • B​y successfully completing this course, you will be able to define the role of a project manager and describe different project management methods.

  • Y​ou will be able to produce a project charter and a stakeholder analysis.

  • A​nd you will be able to from a successful project team and determine project resources.

Skills you will gain

  • Resource Management
  • Engineering management
  • Business Communication
  • Team Management
  • Project Management
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Engineering in Engineering Management from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Project Management and the Role of the Project Manager

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Starting the Project: Project Scope

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Managing Stakeholders & Communications

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Forming & Leading the Project Team

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Project Management Specialization

Project Management

Frequently Asked Questions

